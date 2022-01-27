 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Old & Busted: FedEx driver unloading trailer and tossing packages off the side of the road. New Hotness: Skip unloading and toss the whole trailer off the side of an overpass. (Bet driver needed a new pair of shorts after that)   (yahoo.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, a car driving east in front of the truck lost its traction and began skidding, causing the semitrailer driver to swerve in response.

hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be a repeat if NC, but it's the opposite.
 
