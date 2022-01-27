 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   As it turns out, hundreds of Catalonian women did not weigh the same as a duck   (euronews.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, we did do the nose.

And the hat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And of course 6 of 'em voted against it.  'Cause no matter WHAT it is, there are always a few assholes that can justify literally anything at all if it irritates their enemies - don't even matter what or how bad - as long as they feel they can get away with it it's fair game
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And of course 6 of 'em voted against it.  'Cause no matter WHAT it is, there are always a few assholes that can justify literally anything at all if it irritates their enemies - don't even matter what or how bad - as long as they feel they can get away with it it's fair game


Fact check Cosmonaut - hello?  Make that 14 of 'em - 6 were the abstainers.  So 20 assholes all told
 
wedelw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Should we have not burned them, then ?"
No
"Oh, but I'm sure one had a big wart on her nose..."
No
"So it's a bit late now........ what do you think we should do about it then ?"
Name a few streets after them
"Oh, ok, we can do that ?. All good."
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All I know is I'm supposed to watch this one again.  And pay attention this time.

aceprensa.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe that's the origin of the question about a duck the size of a horse.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whew! Just in time.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, we should pardon the Catalan women. I will start with Judit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Depends on the duck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And of course 6 of 'em voted against it.  'Cause no matter WHAT it is, there are always a few assholes that can justify literally anything at all if it irritates their enemies - don't even matter what or how bad - as long as they feel they can get away with it it's fair game

Fact check Cosmonaut - hello?  Make that 14 of 'em - 6 were the abstainers.  So 20 assholes all told


Likely they were worried voting yes would make the Catholic Church look bad, failing to realizing voting no makes the Catholic Church look even worse.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And of course 6 of 'em voted against it.  'Cause no matter WHAT it is, there are always a few assholes that can justify literally anything at all if it irritates their enemies - don't even matter what or how bad - as long as they feel they can get away with it it's fair game

Fact check Cosmonaut - hello?  Make that 14 of 'em - 6 were the abstainers.  So 20 assholes all told

Likely they were worried voting yes would make the Catholic Church look bad, failing to realizing voting no makes the Catholic Church look even worse.


Naw, since John Paul they've been all over the contrition on the Inquisition and related assholery.  Far enough in the past it was safe to admit to without stirring up a lot of controversy.  Maybe during Darth Bendict's papacy you might have gotten a raised eyebrow, but even then that's about it.  Give them 400 more years and they might apologize for the shiat that's happened since, too.  Maybe.
 
Katwang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So my money is on the six voting against were turned into newts and never got better.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But did they dance around fires without their knickers on?
 
Vern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure all of these women who were persecuted, tortured, and executed in horrific, barbaric, and vile ways will be just so happy that they've been pardoned. Now they have a chance to get off of Satan's lap and go have fun with the very same people that burned them at the goddamn stake.

Didn't the Catholic Church burn someone else at the stake for some weird ass political reason, and then made her a Saint when there was a different Pope. Joanne from the park, or something like that? Joanie the Architect? Jenny from the block? I can't remember it right now, but I'm sure it's not important.
 
