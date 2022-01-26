 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   The artist formerly known as Prince Andrew has unveiled his new defense. "She totally wanted me"   (theage.com.au) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Rape, Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit, Pleading, Sexual intercourse, wake of the judge, Jeffrey Epstein, Civil procedure  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, the Prince probably thought because she was 17, she was legal to have sex with. That's over the UK's age of consent at 16.

While stationed in England, we had a guy who dated young Brit teens because under the UCMJ, the age of consent is also 16. We nicknamed him "Chester the Molester."
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I remember when his nickname was (no lie!) 'Randy Andy'!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was 38 and a 15 year old girl had a crush on me. Know what I did about it? Nothing at all, because I'm not a child molester.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Epstein, 66, took his own life in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Legal strategies by public figures seem like they're getting shiattier and shiattier these last few years.
"Absolute immunity."
"She wanted it."
Anything Pauline Bauer says.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He also argued Giuffre's permanent residency in Australia bars her from suing him.

That's an interesting claim. Are Australians just not allowed to sue in general, or just not allowed to sue royals?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look at how she was dressed!
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they all say.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are princes, princesses, kings, and queens still a thing?  Just call him what he is, a welfare moocher, and let the cards fall where they may.  If he did it he can learn a trade in prison and in five years there will be one more person who can help me fix my A/C if it breaks again.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: Why are princes, princesses, kings, and queens still a thing?  Just call him what he is, a welfare moocher, and let the cards fall where they may.  If he did it he can learn a trade in prison and in five years there will be one more person who can help me fix my A/C if it breaks again.


Because the alternative is an elected head of state - a president.
And then we look at the presidents of  France, the a
US, Brazil and we think... "why rock the boat? Things are fine."
 
chewielouie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: I was 38 and a 15 year old girl had a crush on me. Know what I did about it? Nothing at all, because I'm not a child molester.


Exactly.

Wait until you're 48 and she's 25.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She totally wanted me." Is he serious? Barf.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reelmovieposters.com.auView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this scandal had happened 30 years ago, the Queen could have just sent him on holiday to Loch Lomond and then have British intelligence blow up his boat and then say the IRA did it.
 
comrade
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm confused. Was she underage or not? It sounds like this is a civil case and not criminal? I haven't been following this but read this article and it doesn't explain much.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: He also argued Giuffre's permanent residency in Australia bars her from suing him.

That's an interesting claim. Are Australians just not allowed to sue in general, or just not allowed to sue royals?


That is more to do with the "she doesn't live in this jurisdiction so you can't penalize me for boinking her here or anywhere else!"
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

comrade: I'm confused. Was she underage or not? It sounds like this is a civil case and not criminal? I haven't been following this but read this article and it doesn't explain much.


not underaged, but changed her mind years later.
 
suze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coddled beyond description from birth in castles and estates, living in the highest of luxury....this is what the British got for their money. A big, jerky, immature pedo.
 
orygubner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She wanted it - until she moved the teddy bears on his bed and then he got abusive
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

comrade: I'm confused. Was she underage or not? It sounds like this is a civil case and not criminal? I haven't been following this but read this article and it doesn't explain much.



It is a civil case. Her age isn't really the crux of the allegations; she's alleging compulsion, not inability to consent.

"... Plaintiff was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew...Prince Andrew [knew] that she was a sex-trafficking victim being forced to engage in sexual acts with him....Prince Andrew knew Plaintiff's age ...
...
Prince Andrew's actions constitute sexual offenses as defined in New York Penal Law Article 130, including but not limited to sexual misconduct as defined in Article 130.20, rape in the third degree as defined in Article 130.25, rape in the first degree as defined in Article 130.35, forcible touching as defined in Article 130.52, sexual abuse in the third degree as defined in Article 130.55, and sexual abuse in the first degree as defined in Article 130.65. See N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 214-g.
... Prince Andrew's actions, described above, constitute extreme and outrageous conduct that shocks the conscience. Prince Andrew's sexual abuse of a child who he knew was a sex-trafficking victim, and when he was approximately 40 years old, goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is intolerable in a civilized community."
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First he claims he never met her, now he claims she consented.
 
orygubner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bababa: First he claims he never met her, now he claims she consented.


She shouldn't haved moved his teddy bears on the bed without his consent - obviously she was a predator!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
F*ck royalty.

I am damn glad our Constitution forbids it.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: F*ck royalty.

I am damn glad our Constitution forbids it.


What, farking it, or the thing itself?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.