 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   US Navy begins discharging seamen   (wfsb.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Vaccine, United States Air Force, Military discharge, Marine Corps, United States Marine Corps, Military, active-duty sailors, latest CDC guidelines  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many vaccinations did they require for boot?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 23 active-duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine

And if they weren't already, they headed straight to the Oath Keepers' 'recruiting booth.'
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Bye.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: The Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 23 active-duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine

And if they weren't already, they headed straight to the Oath Keepers' 'recruiting booth.'


Eh, not necessarily. I'm sure some percentage just realized, hey, here's my free ticket out of this shiat life I signed up for.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News: wHy iS jOe bIdEn mAkInG oUr mIlItArY wEaK!?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait, I can just say no to the vaccine and they'll let me out?"
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.


Them losing the long-term benefits that come with service is one thing (as well as losing their jobs).   It's another thing entirely to hang "other than honorable" (which will follow them for the rest of their lives) on them.    They're already stupid, no need to make it worse.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you refuse the vaccine after signing up to protect our country, you didn't REALLY sign up to protect our country. GTFO.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Meat Loaf would say, well he can't because he died of covid.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom rejoices.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: How many vaccinationsFDA APPROVED medications did they require for boot?

FTFY
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU PRESIDENT BIDEN
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do enlistment contracts say that they must accept any vaccine the military eventually requires?
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Hubris Boy: All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.

Them losing the long-term benefits that come with service is one thing (as well as losing their jobs).   It's another thing entirely to hang "other than honorable" (which will follow them for the rest of their lives) on them.    They're already stupid, no need to make it worse.


Actions have consequences
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.


Reposting due to extreme agreement.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Circusdog320: How many vaccinationsFDA APPROVED medications did they require for boot?
FTFY


You are government property and some of that stuff they are injecting you with definitely isn't FDA approved or doctor recommended. And the COVID vaccines are FDA approved.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Badmoodman: The Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 23 active-duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine

And if they weren't already, they headed straight to the Oath Keepers' 'recruiting booth.'

Eh, not necessarily. I'm sure some percentage just realized, hey, here's my free ticket out of this shiat life I signed up for.


Actually reading the article, out of 23 discharges, 22 were entry level, i.e., kids who had been off the bus in Great Lakes for maybe a few days (they try to get you through the shot line pretty quick). That ups the odds that they're just some dipshiats who jumped through the hoops so they could make some martyr-esque drama happen. They might've even already been to the Oath Keeper's recruiting booth.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Failure to follow a direct order after having taken the oath means we should be able to sell you to Elon or Jeff with no questions asked later.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
....which reminds me, I need to buy a new radiator again.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hope they get a grip on this, or it could really become a sticky situation.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just like Junior High, seems like a lot of dishonorable discharges.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Do enlistment contracts say that they must accept any vaccine the military eventually requires?


Perhaps not explicitly but it's definitely covered under some regulation or another.  I'm pretty sure it would fall under the general heading of "obey orders from superior officers".
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It would be better if they were dishonorable discharges.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Do enlistment contracts say that they must accept any vaccine the military eventually requires?


Not explicitly but they are bound to obey lawful orders, and that includes medical procedures. When I enlisted in the Marines all recruits received a bunch of vaccinations during initial processing and many recruits, myself included, underwent preventive dental procedures (having wisdom teeth pulled).
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

incendi: incendi: Badmoodman: The Navy said Wednesday that it has discharged 23 active-duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine

And if they weren't already, they headed straight to the Oath Keepers' 'recruiting booth.'

Eh, not necessarily. I'm sure some percentage just realized, hey, here's my free ticket out of this shiat life I signed up for.

Actually reading the article, out of 23 discharges, 22 were entry level, i.e., kids who had been off the bus in Great Lakes for maybe a few days (they try to get you through the shot line pretty quick). That ups the odds that they're just some dipshiats who jumped through the hoops so they could make some martyr-esque drama happen. They might've even already been to the Oath Keeper's recruiting booth.


"Hey!  Whaddabout my severance check??!!!"
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Hubris Boy: All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.

Them losing the long-term benefits that come with service is one thing (as well as losing their jobs).   It's another thing entirely to hang "other than honorable" (which will follow them for the rest of their lives) on them.    They're already stupid, no need to make it worse.

Actions have consequences


Well, fortunately no one really gives a shiat what you think.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: How many vaccinations did they require for boot?


17 according to my google-fu.  Well, not specifically "for boot" but for military personnel.  I didn't read to find out precisely when each one is required.  I assume there are more for personnel deployed to certain locations which have their own local health challenges.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Joe Biden's God Complex is gonna be fun to watch him sink his party in November.

Afghanistan. CRT. Pelosi being outed as the most corrupt insider in Congress. No answer to Ukraine. China calling him 'Little Ladies Man'. Now? Firing your military just as an ally is going to war, whom you are sworn to protect. Oh; and Japan Times laughing at your inability to speak your own language.

Shall I go on?

Oh; he'll get a SC nominee. Maybe. If Pelosi doesn't get impeached along with Warren and ousted.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let's not get salty.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: silverfoxx1974: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Hubris Boy: All of the sailors received honorable discharges, the Navy said.

Why? "Failure to obey a direct and lawful order" is usually frowned upon. The word "feelings" doesn't appear anywhere in the UCMJ as far as I know.

Them losing the long-term benefits that come with service is one thing (as well as losing their jobs).   It's another thing entirely to hang "other than honorable" (which will follow them for the rest of their lives) on them.    They're already stupid, no need to make it worse.

Actions have consequences

Well, fortunately no one really gives a shiat what you think.


Well said. Delicate anti vax daisies have no place in any army.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HotLonelyTeenageGirl: no need to make it worse.

BZZT.  Thanks for playing.  You sign the contract you can't void it because you wanna.

Now how many in the military academies have been released and are they being billed for the education already received?
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2wolves: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: no need to make it worse.

BZZT.  Thanks for playing.  You sign the contract you can't void it because you wanna.

Now how many in the military academies have been released and are they being billed for the education already received?


Imagine biological warfare with an army of Republicans. America is farked.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Joe Biden's God Complex is gonna be fun to watch him sink his party in November.

Afghanistan. CRT. Pelosi being outed as the most corrupt insider in Congress. No answer to Ukraine. China calling him 'Little Ladies Man'. Now? Firing your military just as an ally is going to war, whom you are sworn to protect. Oh; and Japan Times laughing at your inability to speak your own language.

Shall I go on?

Oh; he'll get a SC nominee. Maybe. If Pelosi doesn't get impeached along with Warren and ousted.


You have to include something about securing the border to make the rant more believable.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jedekai: Joe Biden's God Complex is gonna be fun to watch him sink his party in November.

Afghanistan. CRT. Pelosi being outed as the most corrupt insider in Congress. No answer to Ukraine. China calling him 'Little Ladies Man'. Now? Firing your military just as an ally is going to war, whom you are sworn to protect. Oh; and Japan Times laughing at your inability to speak your own language.

Shall I go on?

Oh; he'll get a SC nominee. Maybe. If Pelosi doesn't get impeached along with Warren and ousted.


You had me on the hook until "CRT", then I spit it out. Funny stuff, good job.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.