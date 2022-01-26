 Skip to content
 
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   2nd amendment discussion gets out of hand   (ajc.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sooooo, WHICH one was the 'good guy with a gun'?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't have a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, so two guys are standing around and they start talking trask about something.  It becomes personal, then hostile.  Both men are armed.  One man shoots the other, and his reason is that he was afraid the other guy might be able to shoot him first.  This, in his mind, is sufficient justification to first aim a lethal weapon at another human being, then pull the trigger.  The other man, apparently, was caught off guard, so...mission accomplished?  Somehow, they managed to keep the injuries to themselves.

Is this the armed utopia you second amendment fetishists envision?  Is this what you would like us to all accept as not just normal, but to-be-expected behavior?  And what of the innocent bystanders who will inevitably be hit, because most of you idiots are about as adept at the operation of their "guns"* as your leadership is at accepting objective reality.  Will we be expected to dive for cover every time a couple of you yahoos start to argue?  Is this the reality you want for yourselves, and your children?

Is your sense of personal safety so shallow that you cannot exist for more than seconds without feeling the warm embrace of cold steel, and the rest of us must simply accept that this is the will of God, or something?

No.

*They are rifles and pistols.  They are weapons.  They are, each and every one, capable of taking life.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

unixpro: OK, so two guys are standing around and they start talking trask about something.  It becomes personal, then hostile.  Both men are armed.  One man shoots the other, and his reason is that he was afraid the other guy might be able to shoot him first.  This, in his mind, is sufficient justification to first aim a lethal weapon at another human being, then pull the trigger.  The other man, apparently, was caught off guard, so...mission accomplished?  Somehow, they managed to keep the injuries to themselves.

Is this the armed utopia you second amendment fetishists envision?  Is this what you would like us to all accept as not just normal, but to-be-expected behavior?  And what of the innocent bystanders who will inevitably be hit, because most of you idiots are about as adept at the operation of their "guns"* as your leadership is at accepting objective reality.  Will we be expected to dive for cover every time a couple of you yahoos start to argue? Is this the reality you want for yourselves, and your children?

Is your sense of personal safety so shallow that you cannot exist for more than seconds without feeling the warm embrace of cold steel, and the rest of us must simply accept that this is the will of God, or something?

No.

*They are rifles and pistols.  They are weapons.  They are, each and every one, capable of taking life.


What? No. Clearly you're supposed to feel threatened when a couple yahoos start to argue, so you shoot at them.

/I mean, it's like you didn't even read the article.
//I know I didn't.
///Three is supposedly mandatory.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: He didn't have a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?


Just what you see, pal.

/I might close early today.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much for "Minnesota nice".
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh it was on Peachtree.  Bad part of town, Peachtree.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skybird659: Sooooo, WHICH one was the 'good guy with a gun'?


The responsible one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he triple dog dare him?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's gonna get dinged on his performance review for sure.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as 'Dutch gun store owner....' and thought, Oh Fark friends you got me again.... then I went back and reread it and don't have a reason to care.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both were carrying guns, and the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first

I just found that funny as hell.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He didn't have a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what were they arguing about?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: OK, so two guys are standing around and they start talking trask about something.  It becomes personal, then hostile.  Both men are armed.  One man shoots the other, and his reason is that he was afraid the other guy might be able to shoot him first.  This, in his mind, is sufficient justification to first aim a lethal weapon at another human being, then pull the trigger.  The other man, apparently, was caught off guard, so...mission accomplished?  Somehow, they managed to keep the injuries to themselves.

Is this the armed utopia you second amendment fetishists envision?  Is this what you would like us to all accept as not just normal, but to-be-expected behavior?  And what of the innocent bystanders who will inevitably be hit, because most of you idiots are about as adept at the operation of their "guns"* as your leadership is at accepting objective reality.  Will we be expected to dive for cover every time a couple of you yahoos start to argue?  Is this the reality you want for yourselves, and your children?

Is your sense of personal safety so shallow that you cannot exist for more than seconds without feeling the warm embrace of cold steel, and the rest of us must simply accept that this is the will of God, or something?

No.

*They are rifles and pistols.  They are weapons.  They are, each and every one, capable of taking life.


Or alternatively he shot the other guy in the middle of drawing his own weapon yelling something about killing him or the like.  Which is very much a valid justification for shooting at that time.  The article is very thing on information as to what actually went down, neither you nor I have the slightest idea how it went right now

/odds are good the correct answer is neither scenario but something else even weirder and dumber, but right now there's no way to determine WTF from that article
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect it was at least a very polite argument.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Both were carrying guns, and the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first

I just found that funny as hell.
[Fark user image image 595x251]


Bet his future lawyer is going to be super happy he made that comment for the record.

I judge, but at the same time I know it's easy to say but harder to do when your life is probably going to be made  miserable at any police scene where you're involved if you clam up and refuse to answer questions, even if by any reasonable person's standards you were in the right (not saying that's the case in this specific event, just generally).
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did he triple dog dare him?


Triple Dog Dare v.s Thee-Round Burst

/the musical?
//on ice??
///the trilogy!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the code duello, the shooter has won the argument.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: OK, so two guys are standing around and they start talking trask about something.  It becomes personal, then hostile.  Both men are armed.  One man shoots the other, and his reason is that he was afraid the other guy might be able to shoot him first.  This, in his mind, is sufficient justification to first aim a lethal weapon at another human being, then pull the trigger.  The other man, apparently, was caught off guard, so...mission accomplished?  Somehow, they managed to keep the injuries to themselves.

Is this the armed utopia you second amendment fetishists envision?  Is this what you would like us to all accept as not just normal, but to-be-expected behavior?  And what of the innocent bystanders who will inevitably be hit, because most of you idiots are about as adept at the operation of their "guns"* as your leadership is at accepting objective reality.  Will we be expected to dive for cover every time a couple of you yahoos start to argue?  Is this the reality you want for yourselves, and your children?

Is your sense of personal safety so shallow that you cannot exist for more than seconds without feeling the warm embrace of cold steel, and the rest of us must simply accept that this is the will of God, or something?

No.

*They are rifles and pistols.  They are weapons.  They are, each and every one, capable of taking life.


That's a whole lot of words for "an armed society is a polite society."

Duh

Didn't you see how well it worked here.  Guns kept the situation from getting out of hand.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://thenib.com/open-pointing-let-s-take-gun-rights-to-the-next-level/
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Is this the armed utopia you second amendment fetishists envision?


Do you live in a gun store?  No, you don't.  And you have no idea what it is like.  So go project your thoughts into someone else's head.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unixpro:

Technically, they're supposed to find a second each and a judge before having a duel.  This isn't bowling! There are rules!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Bet his future lawyer is going to be super happy he made that comment for the record.


What convinced you that there was something bad about criminals incriminating themselves?
Would you rather this murderous idiot get away with it?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing there were plenty of guns available to resolve the dispute.

/sorry
//it's how I deal with disturbing news
///and why FARK is the place for me
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working at a gun store seems like it'd be a rather laid-back job.
I'm very curious what the argument was about that resulted in a shooting.  Were sisters brought up?

You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Working at a gun store seems like it'd be a rather laid-back job.
I'm very curious what the argument was about that resulted in a shooting.  Were sisters brought up?

You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."


Mmmm, go on...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Oh it was on Peachtree.  Bad part of town, Peachtree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: He didn't have a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: C18H27NO3: Working at a gun store seems like it'd be a rather laid-back job.
I'm very curious what the argument was about that resulted in a shooting.  Were sisters brought up?

You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."

Mmmm, go on...


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what American gun discussions boil down to now:

"the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first". Was it self defense or aggression? It doesn't matter, because it's the one with the better lawyer, and America is stupid.
I'm surprised the Arbery case actually brought a correct verdict, but we'll see how appeals go.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
are the guns ok?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: X-Geek: Both were carrying guns, and the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first

I just found that funny as hell.
[Fark user image image 595x251]

Bet his future lawyer is going to be super happy he made that comment for the record.


I have taken a few gun classes, and I would hear the mantra " 'I feared for my life.' If you ever shoot someone, you have to tell the police, 'I feared for my life'" Sometimes it was the instructor. If it was a student, the instructors never objected.

I guarantee that in the next year you will hear news stories with those exact words.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: LiberalConservative: C18H27NO3: Working at a gun store seems like it'd be a rather laid-back job.
I'm very curious what the argument was about that resulted in a shooting.  Were sisters brought up?

You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."

Mmmm, go on...

[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 510x287] [View Full Size image _x_]


Know your audience.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first...

Heckuva plan. Shoot the other guy twice, fake a heart attack, then claim you shot him before he could shoot you.

And I love how there might not be any charges. Duluth is lit.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: LiberalConservative: C18H27NO3: Working at a gun store seems like it'd be a rather laid-back job.
I'm very curious what the argument was about that resulted in a shooting.  Were sisters brought up?

You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."

Mmmm, go on...

[cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 510x287] [View Full Size image _x_]


Girlie Slumber Party (with Michelle Rodriguez)
Youtube 3dS5AAWbCt8
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Southerners shooting each other. I am kind of okay with that.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: X-Geek: Both were carrying guns, and the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first

I just found that funny as hell.
[Fark user image image 595x251]

Bet his future lawyer is going to be super happy he made that comment for the record.

I judge, but at the same time I know it's easy to say but harder to do when your life is probably going to be made  miserable at any police scene where you're involved if you clam up and refuse to answer questions, even if by any reasonable person's standards you were in the right (not saying that's the case in this specific event, just generally).


In Floriduh and some other places, he could probably hide behind a "stand your ground" law. 'Cause who wouldn't feel threatened by an angry person with a gun. But... "Minnesota does not have a so-called stand your ground law. Instead, Minnesota law imposes a "duty to retreat," which means that if a person feels threatened, he or she may only use deadly force as a last resort."

This might not go so well for him.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a polite society.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You never hear about places like Daphne's All Things Pillows & Lingerie having a tussle.
"I thought she was gonna hit me with a pillow first so I spanked her."


You never hear about it, but if you want to SEE it, go to the service entrance, knock twice, whisper "Swordfish", and have your $100 on cash ready to hand over to Tiny the Bouncer.

Ask for Khandi and Brittinee.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: So much for "Minnesota nice".


Whoops...wrong Duluth.
 
Monac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So there's a Duluth in Georgia now, as well as the one in Minnesota?  Who asked for that?  What's next, a 4 o'clock in the morning as well as in the evening? Sheesh..
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monac: So there's a Duluth in Georgia now, as well as the one in Minnesota?  Who asked for that?  What's next, a 4 o'clock in the morning as well as in the evening? Sheesh..


I still remember being in elementary school and being amused when I learned that there is a Moscow, Idaho.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the employee told police at the scene that he fired on the owner because he feared the owner would shoot first

Oh look, the same logic used as justification for ending the filibuster before the other guys do it first. It sounds stupid here too.
 
