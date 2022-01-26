 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Must have been catching needlefish   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Felony, Eric Bennett, Misdemeanor, Hypodermic needle, Syringe, Florida police, bag of hypodermic needles  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure he was.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB: Grew up in South Florida -- Needlefish are really fun to catch as they jump like little swordfish when you hook them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size
 
orygubner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody in this post knows how to fish. Or why you should wrap a dude in a hairdresser's gown because you caught them with fentanyl a few hours earlier.

Great way to get paid sick leave if you're a cop though, cry "FENTANYL!"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a mild sedative to help those sexy, sexy fish get into the mood
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orygubner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: [content.instructables.com image 850x637]


Bullshiat, that swiss army knife has never been used.Their blades are so brittle it'd break or at least show some serious scratches. Cute lil' parcord loops around the nubs on the stick though - are those for effectiveness?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: [content.instructables.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would have claimed I was a mud lark and that I had removed all those needles from the shore around the bay, in order to protect people.
 
