(NBC Washington)   Nissan issues recall on almost 800,000 Rogues for going, well, you know
    recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nissan is not doing very well to begin with.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I do not talk about such things, but the subject did come up last night of car manufacturers that might just not make it.

You have some Frankenstein monster amalgamations like Daimler Chrysler, which do not seem to have a clear direction or focus. Then Nissan is walking wounded. GM is growing into a market that it does not seem to understand. Ford is taking big risks on new vehicles. Tesla does "that one thing."

If one is perfectly honest, one would have to admit that protectionism is keeping a lot of these players alive. And it will protect them from the Chinese, Thai, and Korean players who all want in. Korean companies are paying their dues, but when they nail it, they are going to displace anyone in their space.

Then there is the EV transition. Outmoded production. Declining quality. Price competition. It is a crazy time for car companies.

So. A major slip up is going to nail somebody one of these days, and nobody will want to rescue them.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember the Nissan Rogue appearing as a 'featured product' on Heroes.
I had no idea they'd started shilling and it was incredibly jarring.
I don't remember watching after that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
now I say that it seems like something I could have completely imagined
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It fixes the cable?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ATM the Korean companies would be my goto for a regular old commuter car or an SUV if cargo needs dictated one.  They have their shiat together to a far greater degree than the U.S. companies do, all there is to it

/doesn't make them angels or anything
//just the better end of a pretty iffy lot
///but the better end they do tend to be
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not a comic book person, but I don't seem to recall Rogue being the one who created electrical fires; like Pyro or Charlie McGee.
 
