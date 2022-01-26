 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Louisiana chemical plant goes boom   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 10:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That wasn't an explosion. Those were propulsive claps of freedom from burdensome regulations.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tire fire
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It done blowed up again
 
vegaswench
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That can't be good.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really, It was just 12 threads down. Unless another plant in the same town with the same name blew up again..
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/summon USCSB
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Texas exporting trick exploding chemical plants now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Jersey and now Louisiana, alot of chemical plant accidents lately.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Newsflash for something that happened 9 hours ago and was already greenlit 7 hours ago with a non-newsflash tag? OK

https://www.fark.com/comments/12084653/Relax-Louisiana-has-not-been-nuked-yet
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Joe will get on national tv and cry for them.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: Not to worry, Joe will get on national tv and cry for them.


Yup.  A real man would throw them some paper towels.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cautionflag: Really, It was just 12 threads down. Unless another plant in the same town with the same name blew up again..


To be fair, that was an MSN link.  MSN links don't show up on preview, and the actual pages won't load in Firefox if scripts are disabled.  So maybe Subby didn't realize it was already submitted.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.