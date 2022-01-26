 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Even the dirt is clean   (thediscoverer.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Renewable energy, Wind power, Metropolitan area, City, Urban area, Sustainable energy, Peak oil, Energy  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 9:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's cool how I automatically hear this in George Carlin's voice.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Portland?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vancouver? Seriously?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Portland?


Only U.S. city to hit the list - Canada got two with Vancouver and Calgary - rest are all over the world including unsurprisingly Singapore.  They're farking serious about littering, spitting, and other public nastiness
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vancouver? Seriously?


Calgary too?  Something's way off.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in NYC, the homeless tip garbage cans like rednecks tip cows and the subway should just be renamed the "garbage people push other garbage people in front of these trains ... for funsies!"

It's farking unreal how much god damned garbage there is in NYC from the absolute filth that live there and supposedly it's the wealthiest city in this country.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland?

I don't care what they do about renewables, when the primary smell downtown is fecal matter, every green space is a mini tent city (more smell of shiat) and there are thousands of homeless, that is not clean by any measure.   I understand homelessness is a serious problem, but they aren't even making a dent in it today.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They selected those cities based on the availability of stock photos.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calgary is endless sprawl and bumper to bumper pickup trucks. What metrics did they use?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no way the USA or South Africa can be on that list. Something's seriously messed up.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This list is awfully racist
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If there aren't as many pollutants settling out of the air, then yes, the dirt is clean.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also confused about Portland on this list. I love that city, but clean it is not.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Calgary is endless sprawl and bumper to bumper pickup trucks. What metrics did they use?


Paid endorsements by city offices?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xcott: It's cool how I automatically hear this in George Carlin's voice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Portland?


They're being ironic.
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are neighborhoods in Cape Town where there is no sewage infrastructure and so people still have outhouses. I guess that doesn't automatically make the city dirty, but to say it is one of the top ten cleanest in the world?
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder what cities one could suggest instead, though. After all, a city could be the cleanest in the world, and still have some pollution.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, this is the result of burning clean coal. Wow!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Also confused about Portland on this list. I love that city, but clean it is not.


They took data from five years ago, when it might have been true.  In the last few years, though, it's pretty much fallen completely to sh*t.  Some areas are still really nice, but a lot has just been completely overbuilt, and some myopic planning has pretty much ruined some very decent traffic patterns that made it possible to cross town without getting out of your car at the end and wanting to kill somebody.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Herbert's Hippopotamus

Calgary is endless sprawl and bumper to bumper pickup trucks.


Every city is full of cars, sprawl and pollution. Calgary, for a city full of rednecks, has great public transit and is one of the most cycling friendly cities I've ever visited. Used to dread visiting family there, now it is tolerable in small doses. Can even get in and out of town avoiding the Deerfoot, yay Stoney Trail!
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
America has open air drug markets in our wealthiest cities. So yay.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I did notice how clean the streets were in Calgary during a drunken nap on the sidewalk downtown.
The hostel is a bit difficult to find though.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: They selected those cities based on the availability of stock photos.


my very first thought.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Meanwhile, in NYC, the homeless tip garbage cans like rednecks tip cows and the subway should just be renamed the "garbage people push other garbage people in front of these trains ... for funsies!"

It's farking unreal how much god damned garbage there is in NYC from the absolute filth that live there and supposedly it's the wealthiest city in this country.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


It's terrible here. Stay away. Far away.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CSB: I had to do weekends in jail for a stint for a thing, and we'd get sent out in vans to pick up litter all day in our jumpsuits. Most everyone knows what's going on (especially other baddies) so we'd get heckled and shiat by passerbys; one guy got hit in the noggin with a slurpee tossed at him by a passing truck which cracked up the whole gang including the guards.

/CSB

Anyway, that's one of the reasons that you don't see much litter along the roadways during the summer in Calgary.

The other I think is that Canadians just don't seem to litter much compared to some other countries.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.