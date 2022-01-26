 Skip to content
(CBC) If only antivaxxers knew how to read like this woman there would be no pandemic at all
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In before

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Growing up in an anti-vaccination home leads to far more than just mistrust of vaccinations. It affects your attitudes toward the entire health-care system. It's a danger that persists until you choose to rewire your own mind.

Somehow these anti-vaxxers don't trust the health-care system enough to get a vaccination and yet when their lungs start shutting down they suddenly trust it enough to go to a hospital to get treatment.  It would be nice if they were a little more consistent in their beliefs.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She is still, must be, fundamentally stupid on some level.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
you can usually spot a real research paper from a fake one because the real ones have a list of source citations at the bottom and the fake ones ask you to donate money.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So moran got a brain?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was paired with a wonderful nurse who was kind and understanding. She was the first person who asked me questions about why I felt how I did. I had no good answers. These notions were just what I had learned growing up. My parents had taught me popular (now fully debunked) misinformation about vaccines causing learning disabilities or conditions such as autism.

I realized I had no real basis for my beliefs.

So, she just went through life without any sort of education in critical thinking? It took someone to ask her, "Why do you feel that way about modern medicine?" before the lightbulb clicked on above her head and she realized she had been duped by her idiot parents?

I mean, bravo for her for finally accepting objective reality, I guess. It just makes me wonder if there are any other beliefs she holds that she's never once questioned herself, instead relying on other people to ask her those questions instead.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is how it is supposed to work.

The little mental crowbar she needed was the old, "When your toilet is broke, you call a plumber. When you want to ride a bus, you trust a bus driver. etc." In daily life, we trust experts. Why do we think that doctors are not experts all of a sudden? How did that happen?

Maybe the way to engage "these people" is with zero expectation. They do not want to told what is normal. All unvaccinated people might be asked, "Why are you here?" when they come to a hospital. Get them to say it. Get them to say that they trust doctors and nurses to make medical judgments.

Well, this woman saw the light, and all her kids will not be Darwin-selected this round. It is some good news for a change.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In before

[Fark user image image 200x160]


too late, the fake was in before the headline.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: This is how it is supposed to work.

The little mental crowbar she needed was the old, "When your toilet is broke, you call a plumber. When you want to ride a bus, you trust a bus driver. etc." In daily life, we trust experts. Why do we think that doctors are not experts all of a sudden? How did that happen?

Maybe the way to engage "these people" is with zero expectation. They do not want to told what is normal. All unvaccinated people might be asked, "Why are you here?" when they come to a hospital. Get them to say it. Get them to say that they trust doctors and nurses to make medical judgments.

Well, this woman saw the light, and all her kids will not be Darwin-selected this round. It is some good news for a change.


and she made Fark!

That's good, right?
 
saberXray
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Who am I, a barely Grade 10-educated person, to find information that the professionals weren't finding?"

Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
