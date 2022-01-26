 Skip to content
 
"Milder doesn't mean mild" says CDC Director 6 weeks later than she could have
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Milder does not mean mild and we cannot look past the strain on our health systems and substantial number of deaths," Walensky said.

Huh.
A month ago:

"She said "the disease is mild" in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said."

"When I look to what the future holds, so much of that is definitely about the science, but it's also about coming together as a community to do things that prevent disease in yourself and one another. And I think a lot of what our future holds depends on how we come together to do that," she said.

And then:
"Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public. People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days"

But wait!
"The CDC's decision comes days after Delta Airline's CEO sent Walensky a letter advocating for a shorter isolation period."

A few weeks ago:

"The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 per cent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities," she said.
"So really these are people who were unwell to begin with and yes, really encouraging news in the context of Omicron."

She isn't the Director of the CDC, she is the asskisser of the CEOs.
900,000 US Deaths by the end of the week. 60,000 deaths in the past month alone. You failed, Director.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groundhog day isn't until February 2nd.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to Fark, whomever is in charge of crafting messaging over there needs to be f*cking FIRED.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth isn't truth.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I want to know the CDC's opinion on anything, I'll just go to the source and try to find board meeting minutes & notes from Delta's CEO, Astra Zenica, etc...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full hospital beds out front should have told you.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because right wing blow hards and the anti-vax crowd would have listened.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can get a vaccine, but you don't get a vaccine, I sincerely hope you get everything that's due to you, including a pine box if necessary.
 
Vern
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years into a pandemic and people still insist on blaming others for not telling them to take precautions that they had no intention of taking.

USA #1!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We don't know yet" "we can't predict"

Most importantly "Until we know we need to take it and treat seriously" or "as director of the cdc I would err on the side if keeping people safe until we know more"

Instead, ceos need workers back, it's mild, go back to work without testing
 
wademh
Oh BS. To you and to subby.

Milder does not mean mild.

Your first quote,
"She said "the disease is mild" in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said."



That's an observation of what they have seen. It isn't a statement that it is always mild. That's why that clause "in almost all of the cases seen so far" is there. Parse the damn English.
And the data is coming in. On average, Omicron is tending to be milder. There was a huge spike in cases, and it was so large that the number of cases are very likely severely under-reported. The test positivity rate was huge and people all over were reporting not even bothering to get tested because the lines were too long.
 
Godscrack
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like it would have mattered to the countless people proclaiming how "mild" it is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No one wanted to hear that enjoying the holiday season to the fullest was a bad idea this year. It would have been the truth, but that doesn't mean that the messenger wanted deal with the blowback from delivering that message, or that retailers wouldn't have screamed that the government is out to kill small businesses.

/how bad is inflation?
//even stupidity is a lot more expensive now
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Milder meant, milder if it's not going to kill you.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, the spike in cases and hospitalizations is due to unvaccinated, unmasked morons.   The death rate is down, maybe, due to the sheer numbers of people who are vaccinated showing up as positive cases but not needing hospitalization at the rate of those who refuse to prevent it.

Just spitballing here, folks.   Overall, US vaccination rates are getting around 80%.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
As of yesterday, only 63.23 percent had been fully vaccinated. Another 12.3 percent had gotten one out of two shots.

https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=USA

(site doesn't mention boosters)
 
Jeebus Saves
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No CNBC, a subsidiary of Comcast, a $100B+ company, I am not going to disable my ad blocker to "support your work."  Instead, how about you make ANOTHER SHOW, which does nothing except cross-promote other shows?  shiat, just put Fallon and the cast of The Voice in a box and see how long it takes for them to east each other.  My money is on Jimmie, because nothing explains his rise to fame better than a casual indifference to cannibalism.
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We're less than 15 inpatients shy of our peak during Delta.  Mild my ass.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Tired of saying it. You know what you should be doing at this point - it's been two farking years.

If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated; if you're not boosted, get boosted. Stay home if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, keep social distancing, and assume that those around you are unvaccinated & possibly infectious.

Right now, money's doing more talking than sense.
 
Bennie Crabtree
OMG thank you!

A few days ago someone wa asking me for examples of Americans downplaying Omicron and telling people it's okay to go to work, it i mild, etc. I got caught in a weird Google gravity well where I couldn't find much American stuff somehow. And I found a bunch of disappointing Canadian articles I hadn't seen in real time (as they came out).

You are a saint. These citations are important.

I forget who I was replying to, but they were quite polite, and I point them to this list as a good list of what I wa talking about.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
85% of you gotta go
Bill Burr Population Control
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In washington, we have a lot of mountains to climb.  One if them is Mount Adams which is known for its south climb route which is mostly a hard hike.  No ropes needed.

Climbing Mount Adams is a lot easier than climbing Mount Rainier.  Every year p pole get hauled off Adams with kinds of injuries.ir have to be rescued because they got lost.or ran out of food and water... Etc.

Again. Adams is "easier" than rainier.

Anyways .. enjoy your ventilator.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Tired of saying it. You know what you should be doing at this point - it's been two farking years.

If you're not vaccinated, get vaccinated; if you're not boosted, get boosted. Stay home if you can; if you can't, wear a mask, keep social distancing, and assume that those around you are unvaccinated & possibly infectious.

Right now, money's doing more talking than sense.


We get it.  Treat everyone around you like they're a murderer.  It's one hell of a way to live your life.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

And while the mortality rate from COVID-19 may not be spiking as badly as the hospitalization rate, it's still going up.  Daily new deaths have surpassed the September, 2021 surge, and the rate's approaching the December/January peak.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

