(Yahoo) If you ever lose confidence as a parent, at least you're not this genius who needed her insurance company and Facebook to tell her when her kid's birthday was
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sure sign of quality parenting
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I made my older brother my main beneficiary, I remembered the day, but had to check Facebook to get the year.

/I politely don't remember how old he is, and he does the same for me.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
in the TikTok video gone viral
Vondrachek, a mom of four, told Fox News

Well there you go.
She likes attention.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Insurance companies don't have that stuff wrong. They get it right from the state," Vondrachek said.

Uh...what?  I'm pretty sure I had to tell my health insurance company my DOB not the state (in fact I know I did because I farked it up one time on an application, confusing everyone when I couldn't verify myself over the phone).  They might do their own checking on that, but I'm pretty sure you just gave two different dates to two different organizations, and the insurance denied coverage because the patient info didn't match the customer-provided info.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Considering she was getting a discrepancy between what she thought it was and what the insurance company said, and looking at old posts is almost invariably faster than digging out a paper birth certificate, it makes sense to me on that level.  As for getting the date wrong?  She was scheduled to give birth on the 26th, but had to go in on the 25th.  Add that to some fun drugs for the pain of childbirth and hazy memories surrounding everything but "I ended up with a healthy baby." that brings, and yeah I can see blowing it by one day - especially when that day is when the doc had been telling you it was going to happen
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my sisters, for years I was off by one day for her birthday.  For the other sister, I honestly cannot remember the date, just a rough idea.  Partly because her birthday sometimes falls on one of those shifting federal holidays.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there were some kind of written chart where you could plot out certain yearly dates in advance. Anyone making such a thing into computer software, maybe with a feature that makes it repeat annually, could be rich.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: in the TikTok video gone viral
Vondrachek, a mom of four, told Fox News

Well there you go.
She likes attention.


I gave up after the typo in the first sentence
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.
 
covfefe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One day off is a big nothing. My dad had something similar happened to him and no one knows where the error came from, his parents were long dead when it was discovered that his birth certificate did not match with what everyone thought was his birth date.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.


Mandatory hysterectomy!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty forgetful and would probably not remember my wife's birthday if she didn't start reminding me three weeks early every year by telling me she should get her way in everything because it's her "birthday month."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.


Her thighs don't remember each other either. . .
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The kid was a day early from her due date.

Let this be a lesson: don't be early to the party (only to actual live events with a curtain call).
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.


Is her name Duggar?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew a guy whose birthday could have been on January 2nd or February 1st due to paperwork issues during his adoption process.

I have no idea on why they just didn't split the difference and go with January 17th...
 
GodComplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We don't forget the kid's birthday, but the Mrs and I don't remember it's our anniversary until we get a card from grandma.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do you know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Canada?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bet she remembers the dog's birthday.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: BretMavrik: "Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.

Mandatory hysterectomy!


img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't give a sh*t I posted in the wrong thread.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark linking a Yahoo article based on a Tik Tok.  We are now part of the problem.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
4 kids from roughly 5-6 down to 2. Can't remember silly little things like dates you gave birth. Assumes the insurance company keeps track of it for her. Yet goes on social media to display and fawn in her stupidity, finding others to wallow with her.

/Can't we spay them?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Give her a break - she got it pretty close. She didn't say something like Feb. 31st.
 
JoePip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
4 kids under 6? I would not be within a day. Probably wouldn't be  be within the month.
 
JZDave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "Having four kids, one of my concerns as a mom is that I'm not giving all my children equal attention. I have a baby-baby, Olive, she takes a lot of my attention and my oldest is getting ready to start kindergarten."

[RECORD SCRATCH]

You have four kids... and the oldest is starting kindergarten? I'm not sure that "equal attention" is the first problem you need to solve.


Getting ready to start kindergarten. So likely not even 5 years old.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I discovered several years into parenthood that my daughter's name was not spelled quite the way I thought it was.
 
