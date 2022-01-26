 Skip to content
"You can't wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club." -Jack London. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, clubbed senseless edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Earlier this week, Fark linked to a new writing contest with a . . . suggestive name, at least to us Farkers with filthy minds. This one didn't raise all the red flags of a scam, probably because it's most likely just a subscription drive using a contest as a fig leaf, but there's an awful lot of 'contests' or 'anthologies' out there that'll happily take your entry fee and disappear with it.  As a general rule of thumb, if some place is charging more than twenty bucks to read your submissions, it's probably a scam (and this site agrees)

In other news, in a poorly timed segue, this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is in pre-preproduction! That's right, we're getting ready to actually get ready and get this thing about to be about to start. Right now I'd like to get some ideas on what people thought worked best last year, what could have been done better, and what we should do differently this year. Also, title suggestions are always welcome!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No club, I work alone.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The contest is kind of interesting, but I tend to shy away from reader fees.

Anyway, between work and other stuff I haven't had much time to put a concept together.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
just recently finished the latest FARK  anthology.
nice job yet again.
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dealing with elder care issues, probably won't get anything submitted to anything...best of luck to those who do.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"To Build a FIre" is the best short story ever.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I generally don't enter contests because most require entry fees. Those things can add up after awhile. There isn't anything necessarily wrong with entry fees, but they're not my thing. I do believe money is supposed to flow from the publisher to the author, not the other way around.

I'm looking forward to the next Fark anthology. I will likely have something for it. I'm looking forward to submitting.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And you beat it until it's little more than an unrecognizable heap, red with blood, its breathing ragged with effort, its eyes closed as if to announce its weariness. You lean over to make sure it's stopped breathing and that is when it attacks, leaping up and snarling as it grabs you by the throat, its fangs sinking into your flesh and the pain is such a shock that at first you cannot react, you are almost paralyzed by it, then some ancient reserve of savagery, one you did not realize you possessed, makes your arm rise up and smash across inspiration's broken face, again and again, with no mercy until its jaw unclenches enough for you to free yourself. This time, you don't bend to watch it die, you stand above it and stare down at it, watching its last breathing sigh, then nothing. It is motionless. You have conquered it and the thrill is such that it will be several more minutes until the pain of your wound demands attention. With shaking hands, you find a cloth and press it into the injury, grimacing with satisfaction. Then you walk into the living room and begin to binge watch "Succession" after ordering some Thai food to be delivered.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jack London is my spirit animal.

A couple  years ago I moved to a small mining town, with cold winters, simply because that's the kind of place that Jack London would've moved to. It improved my writing tremendously.

I highly recommend his Iron Heel if you like dystopia sci fi that's eerily similar to contemporary events.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have had a new story on the tip of my tongue for awhile and it just ain't fully forming yet. I've been too busy with work and life. I'll have to see if I can finish it for this years anthology.
 
