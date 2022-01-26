 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   NYC might see a dusting of snow this weekend. Or 20 inches. Really going out on a limb here with this forecast   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 26 Jan 2022 at 5:33 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's also what my Tinder profile says.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uh, not just NYC, but pretty much the entire northeast.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe the NY 'minute' is a similar measurement to the NY 'inch'?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
what rhymes with glimate bange?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: what rhymes with glimate bange?


Dry-mate mange
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If the storm shifts left, you're getting it all. If it shifts right, you're getting nothing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: If the storm shifts left, you're getting it all. If it shifts right, you're getting nothing.


Just like politics.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Math Weather is hard!
 
ShiniBents
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*Laughs in midwest*
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got 20" back in December in MN and it barely caused a hiccup in my routine. Good luck east coast people!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I moved off of Long Island in 2020.

Its nice NOT having snow where I live.

real nice.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not good at statistics but isn't that like a bunch of standard deviations?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It will be Partly Cloudy over the weekend-only fully Sunny on Sunday.  Highs will be as low as 72 degrees.  But wait-next Wednesday, the high will be down to a bone chilling 65 degrees!  I might need to find my windbreaker.

https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Riverside+CA?canonicalCityId=b3e263083598c4623f758684511e0808e0a0cf96df32a31212000d3d5b349731

/if I need to use that strange white stuff for something, there are mountains an hour away with it
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I'm not good at statistics but isn't that like a bunch of standard deviations?


Not even one in the midwest as 

ShiniBents: [Fark user image 225x225]
*Laughs in midwest*

points out.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bring it. Hard.

/has big ass snowblower with heated handles and a radio, will walk the block, neighbors leave beer in return.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All I can say from western NY is:  *Nelson HaHa*
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's how it happens here, but it's a geographical thing for us. Being in a valley that really is pretty much a bowl, we either have huge storms that never make it to SLC and dump a foot of snow in the next town over, or we get storms that get stuck in the valley, and dump that foot when we were expecting like an inch or two.

I just don't count on weather happening at all like the predict it here, and it's nobody's fault, it's just how the area is laid out.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh god man can't wait to hear about this in the national news because every farking reporter lives there
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Bring it. Hard.

/has big ass snowblower with heated handles and a radio, will walk the block, neighbors leave beer in return.


Come by my house. We have a snowblower, but can never get it out of the garage without clearing the driveway first, so we don't get to use it much. It'll be easier when the kids move back out, and we get rid of some of the cars.

We had a storm about 2 years ago, before we got the snowblower, that dumped 2 feet in about 6 hours. All of our neighbors with snowblowers just watched us dig out.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OUT TO SEA
 
lincoln65
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Oh god man can't wait to hear about this in the national news because every farking reporter lives there


Imagine if we got headlines like this for Vail Colorado
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If this was the west side of NY and they were getting lake-effect, the wide range would make more sense.  Lake-effect snow comes from wind currents picking up moisture from the un-frozen Great Lakes and then dumping it on the coast as snow.  It tends to develop in 20 mile-wide "plumes" that just keep regenerating over the same spot, so you can get 3 feet of snow one place and then nothing 10 miles away.  Forecasters can tell which general area is going to get lake-effect, but kind of like tornado watches, can't pinpoint the exact location that Nature is going to say "fark you in particular" to, thus you get the "2-20 inches" range to cover all possible outcomes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: Bring it. Hard.

/has big ass snowblower with heated handles and a radio, will walk the block, neighbors leave beer in return.


my buddy was a garbage man for a summer in a town in the Kootenays, when folks put out extra bags or crap to be hauled they'd leave a couple of beers in return for the favour.

That's the way the world should work.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Been there, done that.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tricycleracer: I'm not good at statistics but isn't that like a bunch of standard deviations?


It's two different models- the European says lots of snow, the US says only a little.

/When in doubt, trust the European
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.