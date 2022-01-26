 Skip to content
(The Sun)   What's the world coming to when you're not allowed to have a 25 foot shark crashing through your roof? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Oxford, Magnus Hanson-Heine, Oxford Heritage Asset Register, Headington Shark, The Sun, Headington, Oxford City Council, city council  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with homeowners associations!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're gonna need a bigger quote.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oxford City Council wants to put the Shark House on the Heritage Asset Register for nebulous "preservation" reasons.

The owner is opposed to this for his own nebulous reasons.

Seems like a match made in heaven (or Headington, which is far from there) to me.

/CSB:  I used to live a few blocks away from the Shark.  Lots of tourists looking for the darn thing even though it's visible from the main road!
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why is there random placement of the word advertisement in multiple places in the article?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was there a Sharknado nearby?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since this is the Sun, I doubt the existence of both sharks and houses.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Battle of SHARKS!
Youtube _8xhdL8BPvU


WTF is the deal with Brits and sharks?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby is missing the point. Not being allowed to have the shark is the old fight, now the guy is afraid he won't be allowed to remove it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Oxford City Council wants to put the Shark House on the Heritage Asset Register for nebulous "preservation" reasons.

The owner is opposed to this for his own nebulous reasons.

Seems like a match made in heaven (or Headington, which is far from there) to me.

/CSB:  I used to live a few blocks away from the Shark.  Lots of tourists looking for the darn thing even though it's visible from the main road!


His reasons aren't nebulous at all.  It was conceived and built as a protest to over-regulation and they want to turn it into a tourist attraction.  Yeah that would be pretty irksome
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(works for other countries too)
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better climb up on your roof and knock the shark down before it's too late, buddy.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shark protruding from my roof, same as it's been for years
Council says it has to go, don't know what's behind their fears
When the world is running down
You make the best of what's still around
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Subby is missing the point. Not being allowed to have the shark is the old fight, now the guy is afraid he won't be allowed to remove it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BretMavrik: Shark protruding from my roof, same as it's been for years
Council says it has to go, don't know what's behind their fears
When the world is running down
You make the best of what's still around


And before the flood of corrections arrives... yeah, I got it backwards. Duly noted.
 
