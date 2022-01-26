 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Relax, Louisiana has not been nuked .... yet   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

1447 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 6:29 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was this weird thing here in New Orleans last night:

https://www.nola.com/news/article_3afb633c-7eae-11ec-b4fb-e76220dc4bca.html

(I didn't hear it, I go to bed super early.)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would anyone being able to tell if they had?
 
Kann
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Louisiana County?!?!?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kann: Louisiana County?!?!?


I eyerolled so hard at that, too.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh.  If you have a problem with it, vote with your wallet.  Don't buy product from them.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like someone opened Martin's fart jar
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

downstairs: There was this weird thing here in New Orleans last night:

https://www.nola.com/news/article_3afb633c-7eae-11ec-b4fb-e76220dc4bca.html

(I didn't hear it, I go to bed super early.)


Weird. This same thing happened twice in in my town last week. People were posting videos from the Ring cams and such on social media. It was crazy loud and shook people's houses. No explanation has been given. I mean, it's aliens obviously. But no one ever listens to me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: downstairs: There was this weird thing here in New Orleans last night:

https://www.nola.com/news/article_3afb633c-7eae-11ec-b4fb-e76220dc4bca.html

(I didn't hear it, I go to bed super early.)

Weird. This same thing happened twice in in my town last week. People were posting videos from the Ring cams and such on social media. It was crazy loud and shook people's houses. No explanation has been given. I mean, it's aliens obviously. But no one ever listens to me.


octopi, now that we know.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the nuke landed on West Monroe the entire state would significantly improve.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not far from the Wagin' Cajun I see. The only time I've ever seen someone take an upright vacuum cleaner to a gas station parking lot to get the trash and loose gravel.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good example of Republican governance.   It's what they want to turn the rest of America into.  A polluted cesspool.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Would anyone being able to tell if they had?


With all the chemical plants and refineries gone and the swamps vaporized, it would certainly smell better.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TomDooley: Good example of Republican governance.   It's what they want to turn the rest of America into.  A polluted cesspool.


Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube pSgGCOHuO1U
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I keep waiting for Community Coffee to go up since that place is like a grain silo and god it would smell good
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.