Octopi are from space. Alan Moore vindicated
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about tardigrades though?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The paper itself claims that certain cephalopods like octopuses, squid, and others arrived on the planet by falling from space, frozen in a kind of stasis.

I bet it was a freezer spacecraft for an intergalactic bistro restaurant that exploded somewhere around Jupiter.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hmmm...maybe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gives "peer-reviewed" a bad name
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew it.

Delicious little tricksters.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess we now know what happened to the person who was concerned about how Babby are fromed. Glad to see they grew up and wrote a paper, sad to see they didn't learn much in the years in between.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the Ancient Aliens guys on the History Channel were right?  They've been saying this for a while
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Agrees
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We like repeats here, don't we?

And no, just like the first time this was posted, cephalopods are not aliens. They are planted firmly within Mollusca with their dimbulb snail and clam relatives.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: Hmmm...maybe.

[Fark user image image 620x349]


Those are hands.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, someone will suggest birds are fake, and non-Farkers will believe it
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x211]
Agrees


By five seconds....
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I blame Q
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Next thing you know, someone will suggest birds are fake, and non-Farkers will believe it


Doubly so for the birds from Australia, as Australia is imaginary.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Next thing you know, someone will suggest birds are fake, and non-Farkers will believe it


Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's a sign.
//No, really.  It is a literal sign.
///Birdsarentreal.com
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: maxandgrinch: Next thing you know, someone will suggest birds are fake, and non-Farkers will believe it

[Fark user image image 425x375]

/It's a sign.
//No, really.  It is a literal sign.
///Birdsarentreal.com


Forced meme is forced.  It's just flat-earth without a trolly debate club behind it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: The paper itself claims that certain cephalopods like octopuses, squid, and others arrived on the planet by falling from space, frozen in a kind of stasis.

I bet it was a freezer spacecraft for an intergalactic bistro restaurant that exploded somewhere around Jupiter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've definitely seen tentacles invade spaces.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x211]
Agrees


That reminds me... Season 2 should be coming up soon.  Love that show!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


old news.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I've definitely seen tentacles invade spaces.


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alien or not, they are damn weird by our standards, and extremely intelligent to boot. I would love to see them uplifted like in the books. Chimps may be the obvious choice, but I would imagine a human level intelligent octopus would have an incredibly unique way of approaching problems.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldRod: JustHereForThePics: I've definitely seen tentacles invade spaces.

Fark is not your personal erotica site


Au contraire. Check out my username!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But where is Uranus?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Alien or not, they are damn weird by our standards, and extremely intelligent to boot. I would love to see them uplifted like in the books. Chimps may be the obvious choice, but I would imagine a human level intelligent octopus would have an incredibly unique way of approaching problems.


Slithering.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 425x211]
Agrees

That reminds me... Season 2 should be coming up soon.  Love that show!


Tonight, even
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our Ul-mor overlords friends.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Incidentally, Children of Ruin by Adrian Tchaikovsky is a great read.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 299x480]


Do NOT get Greys and Arcturians mixed up. Arcturians are a grumpy lot, but at least they don't try, but greys are all freaks. They claim all the probing is for science, but it really is just down to buttsex
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Calamari doubly so
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mega Steve: gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 299x480]

Do NOT get Greys and Arcturians mixed up. Arcturians are a grumpy lot, but at least they don't try, but greys are all freaks. They claim all the probing is for science, but it really is just down to buttsex


I was not having a stroke when I wrote that. The stupid chip the Reptilians put in my head is acting up
 
