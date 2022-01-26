 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   If all you have is pallets of M141s, every invading Russian looks like a bunker   (thedrive.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, Fire-and-forget, Missile, Ammunition, FGM-148 Javelin, Weapon, Projectile, Yom Kippur War, M141 Bunker Defeat Munition  
•       •       •

1549 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 4:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has Russia built many bunkers in Ukraine?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sure like to send my NLAWS to Ukraine for vacation
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on what % of these end up on the black market?

Bonus point for over/under on what % of these will eventually end up being used against US armed forces in a future conflict
 
lakrfool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What "bunker defeat" might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: What's the over/under on what % of these end up on the black market?

Bonus point for over/under on what % of these will eventually end up being used against US armed forces in a future conflict


90, 20.

Just a guess.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd bet these have a lower value density than the pallets of $100 bills sent to Afghanistan.
 
Mattix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These are great weapons for partisans. We aren't arming a defensive force. We are pre-staging supplies and munitions for a resistance movement.

"Thats a nice supply depo you got there, would be a shame if 1 dude with one of these snuck over and kablooeyed the whole thing."
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfft, rockets are for puny humans...

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I'd bet these have a lower value density than the pallets of $100 bills sent to Afghanistan.


I kinda doubt that.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My 2nd amendment sense is tingling
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you call that a rocket propelled grenade, we'll show you a rocket propelled grenade
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love that the administration got millions of dollars of rockets shipped before my promised covid tests.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

croesius: I love that the administration got millions of dollars of rockets shipped before my promised covid tests.


And both were paid by your tax dollars

Incidentally, the omicron wave is basically done

Something about horses and barn doors...
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

croesius: I love that the administration got millions of dollars of rockets shipped before my promised covid tests.


We're Americans...that's how we roll.

Guns, etc > healthcare.

/pity we can't shoot the virus
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A cheap, single use, disposable, short ranged, rocket propelled warhead for use by untrained/poorly trained soldiers and partisans. So, basically its a Panzerfaust.

assets.rbl.msView Full Size

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TL, DR; This blows things up. It's not as a fancy as other stuff we have that blows stuff up, but it's pretty useful. That is all.

Seriously, that's really pretty much it. It does a job, and fits a niche.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: .... It does a job, and fits a niche.


Paige NO!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I'd bet these have a lower value density than the pallets of $100 bills sent to Afghanistan.


Yup.  Looks like these aren't exactly state-of-the-art.  However, it also looks like it can make anything that's not moving (or is moving fairly slowly) go BOOM very effectively.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TL, DR; This blows things up. It's not as a fancy as other stuff we have that blows stuff up, but it's pretty useful. That is all.

Seriously, that's really pretty much it. It does a job and fits a niche.


It's the Instamatic Camera of point and shoot weapons, not great but it will get the point across.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Has Russia built many bunkers in Ukraine?


Yes the country that invaded Ukraine and occupied half its land in 2014 has built a few bunkers there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: What's the over/under on what % of these end up on the black market?

Bonus point for over/under on what % of these will eventually end up being used against US armed forces in a future conflict


They're basically short range rocket launchers - they'd be useful vs. a pillbox or a light piece of armor and that's about it.  Not exactly omgz super weapon here.  More like we cleaned out the scrap heap of the stuff that didn't work out that great and threw it in with the Javelins
 
Madaynun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Mikey1969: .... It does a job, and fits a niche.

Paige NO!


at least she would go out with a BANG!
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Matt.....RPG!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll still be in my bunker.

After I reinforce it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kotlety thread!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: tricycleracer: I'd bet these have a lower value density than the pallets of $100 bills sent to Afghanistan.

Yup.  Looks like these aren't exactly state-of-the-art.  However, it also looks like it can make anything that's not moving (or is moving fairly slowly) go BOOM very effectively.


I love the film Charlie Wilson's War.  $38,000 to knock millions of dollars of equipment out of the sky.
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

croesius: I love that the administration got millions of dollars of rockets shipped before my promised covid tests.


I received my USPS Covid-19 antigen tests in the mail on Sunday!    What is up with that!?!?

Three days after they were ordered!

They were made in China, just like the original virus was.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

croesius: I love that the administration got millions of dollars of rockets shipped before my promised covid tests.


Got my tests yesterday
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Has Russia built many bunkers in Ukraine?


That's not really the point of the US giving Ukraine M141s. The Russians lost the first Chechen war mainly because they were woefully unequipped for urban combat. The Russians won the second Chechen war by engaging in bloody house to house fighting. The M141 is designed to blast a bunch of soldiers hiding behind or within slabs of concrete. This is a weapon system designed so that any attempts at Russia taking a city would be incredibly costly, especially when paired with the the ATGMs and MANPADS we are sending. (I'm sure some farker is gonna make a joke about MANPADS)
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TL, DR; This blows things up. It's not as a fancy as other stuff we have that blows stuff up, but it's pretty useful. That is all.

Seriously, that's really pretty much it. It does a job, and fits a niche.


This tidbit is arguably more interesting:

"Announcements that Latvian and Lithuanian authorities plan to send American-produced Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles have also drawn attention"

Russia's been moving ground-attack aircraft and helicopters up to the border, and a capable force equipped with Stingers would make their lives pretty miserable, and short.
 
Bread314
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TL:DR version. We are arming the Wolverines from Red Dawn.  Single fire boom  unguided sticks to knock out a building wall or unarmored/lightly armored vehicles.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Mad Scientist: Has Russia built many bunkers in Ukraine?

That's not really the point of the US giving Ukraine M141s. The Russians lost the first Chechen war mainly because they were woefully unequipped for urban combat. The Russians won the second Chechen war by engaging in bloody house to house fighting. The M141 is designed to blast a bunch of soldiers hiding behind or within slabs of concrete.


...or hitting a locomotive moving equipment into place, or a Pantsir moving into position, or an electronic warfare rig busily playing farkfark with the local airwaves... etc.

This sort of weapon will help massively in making an invader's logistics painful and lossy. And invasion is far from being just armor and aircraft.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cheapest bang bang in the arsenal
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.