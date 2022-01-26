 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Re Mi Do Do So
    Star, Supernova, MYSTERIOUS object, Neutron star, Sun, Pulsar, Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker  
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like it, subby

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clip_1979 James Bond 007 Close Encounters
Youtube kZci4tZ-Wfk
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So-called "slow transients" appear over the course of several days and vanish after a few months.

Sounds like Venice Beach.
Someone call Caitlyn Jenner!

SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like suns being there.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kZci4tZ-Wfk]


As an aside, has one of my still-favorite bad-guy lines...

"Look after Mr. Bond. See that some harm comes to him."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"it's sending signals our way"

I hate that with a passion. It's such a loaded word the way they use it.  "Signals".  Like, yeah, things like radio waves are also how we communicate amongst ourselves, but even if a stellar body emits something you can consider a 'signal' (meaning a radio wave distinguishable from mathematical noise), it isn't carrying meaningful information like the headline implies.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the space thingamajig is smaller than the Sun but incredibly bright.

Yes. Yes, the space thingamajig. The space thingamajig. Yes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - First conversation with the ETs
Youtube AphKxQ2NsQo

/this means something
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This means something...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a white dwarf [...] with a powerful magnetic field.

maxis_mydog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cosmic Flasher used to be my stage name back in my hey day.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "it's sending signals our way"

I hate that with a passion. It's such a loaded word the way they use it.  "Signals".  Like, yeah, things like radio waves are also how we communicate amongst ourselves, but even if a stellar body emits something you can consider a 'signal' (meaning a radio wave distinguishable from mathematical noise), it isn't carrying meaningful information like the headline implies.


Well, not with your attitude.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good job, subby. I'm hearing that tune in my head now. Good times.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So that one has five random "advertisement"s placed throughout the article... if I were more stoned I'd think it was a pattern.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
20 minutes for one dit...that is VERY slow morse code...---
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love that the array is something around 3km across but this is the only photo they bother grabbing.  A single outlier tile.  Not even some drone shot of several tiles.
