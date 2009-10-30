 Skip to content
Germany finally steps up, guarantees that a Russian invasion will not find Ukraine's defenders hatless
    More: Followup, World War II, NATO, Soviet Union, Russia, Cold War, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, resignation of Germany, Russian troops  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine military right now:
"Woohoo! Free hats!"
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do not see a threat at the moment.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaders of the free world, right?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What invasion?   Russia is a bankrupt state and Putin is desperate.   They will posture and we will posture and some cash will change hands and everyone will go home until Vlad needs more money or his guy Trump is back in the WH.

Makes for a nice news cycle tho
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Germany getting their natural gas from Russia?

So Russia potentially has a way to screw Germany if they help ... at least over the winter.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, Germany isn't *accompanying* the arms this time. That must be a new feeling for germany.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukraine is weak.  It's a sitting duck!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: What invasion?   Russia is a bankrupt state and Putin is desperate.   They will posture and we will posture and some cash will change hands and everyone will go home until Vlad needs more money or his guy Trump is back in the WH.

Makes for a nice news cycle tho


Yes, just like Russia did the last time when they threatened to take Crimea and then backed down.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair germans have over the last 200 years worn the coolest military hats ever.

Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Isn't Germany getting their natural gas from Russia?

So Russia potentially has a way to screw Germany if they help ... at least over the winter.


It wouldn't be the first time Germany and Russia got together to screw over some close-by countries with gas.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Isn't Germany getting their natural gas from Russia?


They are, but if those gas wells were to became part of Germany... well, then.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: To be fair germans have over the last 200 years worn the coolest military hats ever.

[Fark user image 425x292]


Pshaw. These are hats.
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Stud Gerbil: What invasion?   Russia is a bankrupt state and Putin is desperate.   They will posture and we will posture and some cash will change hands and everyone will go home until Vlad needs more money or his guy Trump is back in the WH.

Makes for a nice news cycle tho

Yes, just like Russia did the last time when they threatened to take Crimea and then backed down.


UA has also head almost 10years of rearming and training w the Poles, Baltic countries, Hungarians etc all of whom are keen to see a lot of dead Russians if they try again.

2014 UA was not prepared or ready or well equipped / trained. None of that is true now. UA will fight and fight hard and lots of Russians will die.

UA won't be able to stop RU from breaking in but they'll have a real hard time holding it. Unless they tip over UA in a blitz a la France in 1940 -which seems unlikely, the Russian army isn't the wehrmacht -  they won't win.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...even I know that no German wishes to get sent to the Eastern Front....
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: Father_Jack: To be fair germans have over the last 200 years worn the coolest military hats ever.

[Fark user image 425x292]

Pshaw. These are hats.
[i.guim.co.uk image 460x276]


Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...even I know that no German wishes to get sent to the Eastern Front....


At least not from 1941-45. From 1914-18 the eastern front was where it was at, where you had a decent chance of surviving.  Don't forget Germany won in the east in ww1
 
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians are hatless. I repeat: hatless.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?


The UN? How many divisions has it got?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?


Toothless or vetoed, depending on the resolution. So either way, useless.

whidbey: Is NATO just bypassing it?


Not hard to do when it's parked on the shoulder with smoke billowing out from under the hood.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?


The U.N. is completely neutered in this situation by the permanent security council membership. It is fundamentally incapable of any effectual action or even useful statements in any conflict among, by, or between those five nations.

I am wondering if I should be amazed or not you didn't know that basic piece of knowledge about the United Nations.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?


You can't be serious? What kind of statement do you expect the security council to come out with considering Russia and China sit on it, and France couldn't give a shiat about the US (NATO) position, as it wants even greater EU (read: no US/UK involvement) influence over security, most likely by screwing over Ukraine to keep gas flowing to Germany who would then support France in any EU question.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?

You can't be serious? What kind of statement do you expect the security council to come out with considering Russia and China sit on it, and France couldn't give a shiat about the US (NATO) position, as it wants even greater EU (read: no US/UK involvement) influence over security, most likely by screwing over Ukraine to keep gas flowing to Germany who would then support France in any EU question.


It mattered when Bush wanted to attack Iraq, and the International Community approved Obama's actions in Libya.

Of course, I'm serious.  Where is the UN on this?

You don't know?   Good.  Let someone respond who does.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mr_Vimes: whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?

You can't be serious? What kind of statement do you expect the security council to come out with considering Russia and China sit on it, and France couldn't give a shiat about the US (NATO) position, as it wants even greater EU (read: no US/UK involvement) influence over security, most likely by screwing over Ukraine to keep gas flowing to Germany who would then support France in any EU question.

It mattered when Bush wanted to attack Iraq, and the International Community approved Obama's actions in Libya.

Of course, I'm serious.  Where is the UN on this?

You don't know?   Good.  Let someone respond who does.


Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Stud Gerbil: What invasion?   Russia is a bankrupt state and Putin is desperate.   They will posture and we will posture and some cash will change hands and everyone will go home until Vlad needs more money or his guy Trump is back in the WH.

Makes for a nice news cycle tho

Yes, just like Russia did the last time when they threatened to take Crimea and then backed down.

UA has also head almost 10years of rearming and training w the Poles, Baltic countries, Hungarians etc all of whom are keen to see a lot of dead Russians if they try again.

2014 UA was not prepared or ready or well equipped / trained. None of that is true now. UA will fight and fight hard and lots of Russians will die.

UA won't be able to stop RU from breaking in but they'll have a real hard time holding it. Unless they tip over UA in a blitz a la France in 1940 -which seems unlikely, the Russian army isn't the wehrmacht -  they won't win.


The same Ukraine which is currently unable to reclaim the Donbas? That Ukraine?  They can't even dislodge some Russian backed separatists from a tiny region and you think they are that much stronger than 7 years ago?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mr_Vimes: whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?

You can't be serious? What kind of statement do you expect the security council to come out with considering Russia and China sit on it, and France couldn't give a shiat about the US (NATO) position, as it wants even greater EU (read: no US/UK involvement) influence over security, most likely by screwing over Ukraine to keep gas flowing to Germany who would then support France in any EU question.

It mattered when Bush wanted to attack Iraq, and the International Community approved Obama's actions in Libya.

Of course, I'm serious.  Where is the UN on this?

You don't know?   Good.  Let someone respond who does.


Well, you could always look for yourself:
https://www.justsecurity.org/79938/guide-to-the-chess-game-at-the-united-nations-on-ukraine-crisis/
https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/repertoire/actions
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mr_Vimes: whidbey: Where is the UN in all this?

Is NATO just bypassing it?

You can't be serious? What kind of statement do you expect the security council to come out with considering Russia and China sit on it, and France couldn't give a shiat about the US (NATO) position, as it wants even greater EU (read: no US/UK involvement) influence over security, most likely by screwing over Ukraine to keep gas flowing to Germany who would then support France in any EU question.

It mattered when Bush wanted to attack Iraq, and the International Community approved Obama's actions in Libya.

Of course, I'm serious.  Where is the UN on this?

You don't know?   Good.  Let someone respond who does.


"I'm just asking questions here, guys."

Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Father_Jack: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Stud Gerbil: What invasion?   Russia is a bankrupt state and Putin is desperate.   They will posture and we will posture and some cash will change hands and everyone will go home until Vlad needs more money or his guy Trump is back in the WH.

Makes for a nice news cycle tho

Yes, just like Russia did the last time when they threatened to take Crimea and then backed down.

UA has also head almost 10years of rearming and training w the Poles, Baltic countries, Hungarians etc all of whom are keen to see a lot of dead Russians if they try again.

2014 UA was not prepared or ready or well equipped / trained. None of that is true now. UA will fight and fight hard and lots of Russians will die.

UA won't be able to stop RU from breaking in but they'll have a real hard time holding it. Unless they tip over UA in a blitz a la France in 1940 -which seems unlikely, the Russian army isn't the wehrmacht -  they won't win.

The same Ukraine which is currently unable to reclaim the Donbas? That Ukraine?  They can't even dislodge some Russian backed separatists from a tiny region and you think they are that much stronger than 7 years ago?


Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Germany is the Joe Manchin of Europe.
 
