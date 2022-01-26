 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Husband of Baltimore police lieutenant shot dead. Case is instant red ball, McNulty and Bunk form uneasy alliance with Omar, beg Daniels to authorize getting Lester and Prez back up on the wire so they can put the case down   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue's wife is assigned to the department's internal affairs unit. Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau, who oversees the Public Integrity Bureau, said Wednesday that investigators do not believe Blue was targeted because of his wife's work.

Yeah, I think I'm going to need to see the "Public Integrity Bureau's" initial comments on, say, the last dozen or so scandals related to the Baltimore Police Department before I can start assigning any sort of real weight to this statement.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'd assign Pembleton and Bayliss to the case if it's a red ball.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for McNulty to go drinking alone in a car at night in the warehouse district.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So glad we moved the F- away from Baltimore for NH many, many years ago. When we left, we never looked back. Looking on Google Street view, the old neighborhood now looks like a ghetto. Man, what a GREAT move we made!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fta:         Blue's wife is assigned to the department's internal affairs unit.
also fta: Neighbors said they heard six to nine shots ring out around 2:30 p.m.


So a public execution in broad daylight.

I guess we'll never know who did it.

/you can't explain that
 
the_rhino
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not my turn to give a fark
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Frizbone: So glad we moved the F- away from Baltimore for NH many, many years ago. When we left, we never looked back. Looking on Google Street view, the old neighborhood now looks like a ghetto. Man, what a GREAT move we made!


You don't have cops in NH?
Or just no internal affairs investigations?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you see what's wrong with THESE PEOPLE?!?!?!?

More cop on cop violence.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the_rhino: It's not my turn to give a fark


I give one, just on the basis of someone stopping by of an afternoon and capping someone's ass.  I'd like for that person to be apprehended - they seem a bit of a danger
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Da fuq is subby going on about?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Da fuq is subby going on about?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wire
 
mazzz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Personally, I'd assign Pembleton and Bayliss to the case if it's a red ball.


Best show ever made by a human being.
 
wherewolf-therewolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Frizbone: So glad we moved the F- away from Baltimore for NH many, many years ago. When we left, we never looked back. Looking on Google Street view, the old neighborhood now looks like a ghetto. Man, what a GREAT move we made!

You don't have cops in NH?
Or just no internal affairs investigations?


The cop's are at Dunkies...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]


Came for the Detective Munch reference, leaving satisfied.
/ Old enough to remember Homicide
// Never saw The Wire
/// See you on the flip,side, Crosetti
 
mazzz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]


Best show ever made by a human being
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I admire the ability of authorities to always instantly know what a crime isn't related to, like the wife's job, terrorism, etc.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Daniel Rivera had just entered his house when he heard a gunshot. He came back out and saw a man lying in the street struggling to breathe. Rivera ran to the man but was told by neighbors not to touch him, a decision he said now haunts him.

"Did he feel alone?" Rivera said. "Did he need a human voice to say 'I'm getting help?'"

Dude has to live with this regret the rest of his life.  farking shiat ass neighbors

doctorguilty: Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]

Came for the Detective Munch reference, leaving satisfied.
/ Old enough to remember Homicide
// Never saw The Wire
/// See you on the flip,side, Crosetti


If you appreciated Homicide, you would also appreciate the Wire.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark...

Fark fark fark.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Frizbone: So glad we moved the F- away from Baltimore for NH many, many years ago. When we left, we never looked back. Looking on Google Street view, the old neighborhood now looks like a ghetto. Man, what a GREAT move we made!


I spent a long time in the Navy and have been to many different cities on every continent except Australia.

Ship went to Baltimore once in 2000, and I have to admit it was the first time I've legitimately felt afraid walking around a city. And this was in a group of half a dozen guys with military haircuts, like 2 blocks from the tourist waterfront area.

We all looked at each other and decided to turn around and go back.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like a hit to me
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Frizbone: So glad we moved the F- away from Baltimore for NH many, many years ago. When we left, we never looked back. Looking on Google Street view, the old neighborhood now looks like a ghetto. Man, what a GREAT move we made!

You don't have cops in NH?
Or just no internal affairs investigations?


NH meow has different meow kinds of meow crimes according to meow fark links.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently it will improve in the same story line in the future
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]


It is nothing short of amazing how Richard Belzer has managed to make a career- not counting his stand up- out of a single character on something like (cameos included) nine or ten different television programs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mazzz: Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]

Best show ever made by a human being


you've seen my dog's shows, then?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But will they end up way down in the hole?
 
mazzz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: mazzz: Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]

Best show ever made by a human being

you've seen my dog's shows, then?


Guess you've never seen Living in Oblivion.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: mazzz: Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]

Best show ever made by a human being

you've seen my dog's shows, then?


Eternal Tongue Bath of the Fuzzy Balls?
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mazzz: Salmon: mazzz: Loucifer: [Fark user image 267x189]

Best show ever made by a human being

you've seen my dog's shows, then?

Guess you've never seen Living in Oblivion.


nope, but it looks interesting - added to the list.

Thanks!
 
