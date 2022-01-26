 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   For sale by owner: Menacing steel barn with soundproof, windowless walls. Perfect for your next dungeon or fluxus concert hall. No bed, no bath, 10 waterboards. Offers accepted only in Lithuanian   (theguardian.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fluxus reference?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just think of all the NFTs you could create.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Just think of all the NFTs you could create.


Newly Forged Terrorists?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure what the point of keeping your torture program secret is if you're just going to post all the evidence up on Zillow when you're done with it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size

The answer is probably yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh cool one of Cheney's torture sites that doesn't exist.
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How hard would it be to convert it to a boutique hotel? Already has 10 rooms, running water, air and electricity. It could be the real estate investment opportunity of a lifetime.
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The5thElement: How hard would it be to convert it to a boutique hotel? Already has 10 rooms, running water, air and electricity. It could be the real estate investment opportunity of a lifetime.


Sounds lovely. I would stay there.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's sickening that our nation not only allowed our people to engage in torture, but that no one responsible or involved is ever going to be held accountable for it.

That's our moral worth as a nation. Keep it in mind when we moralize to other countries.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might make a pretty sweet recording studio.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's always a market for people who do really, loud... laundry?

Ted You Cant Design a Murder House!!!
Youtube kLtGRHBVxSc
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's sickening that our nation not only allowed our people to engage in torture, but that no one responsible or involved is ever going to be held accountable for it.

That's our moral worth as a nation. Keep it in mind when we moralize to other countries.



I agree with your assessment, but to play Devil's advocate:  "You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs."  Building a nation the size of the U.S. is going to have some unsavory moments.  It sucks, but that's reality.
 
palelizard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: There's always a market for people who do really, loud... laundry?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kLtGRHBVxSc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=17&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I didn't follow HIMYM long enough to get to that episode. That looks like a good one.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Might make a pretty sweet recording studio.


Needs more barn
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: mongbiohazard: It's sickening that our nation not only allowed our people to engage in torture, but that no one responsible or involved is ever going to be held accountable for it.

That's our moral worth as a nation. Keep it in mind when we moralize to other countries.


I agree with your assessment, but to play Devil's advocate:  "You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs."  Building a nation the size of the U.S. is going to have some unsavory moments.  It sucks, but that's reality.


We weren't the first.  We won't be the last.  We will do it again, and sooner than you think.

Not excusing it, that's just how it is.  Unless humans lose the capacity to be murderous pieces of shiat, we will continue to be just as bad, or almost just as bad to stop the worst from happening.
 
