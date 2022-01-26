 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   US allies discuss deploying more troops prior to Russian invasion of Ukraine, probably because it wouldn't do any good to wait until afterwards   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, NATO, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Eastern European NATO countries, Romania, US officials, President Joe Biden, potential Russian invasion of Ukraine  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 2:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

Why is Ukraine the West's Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer
Youtube JrMiSQAGOS4
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!


He's pretty helpless without the genius mastermind at the wheel in the US anymore.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!


Yeah, I remain vehemently opposed to any deployment of US troops, but I am very happy to see Europe stepping up and banding together to dick over Putin.  This looks like it's going to backfire in a big way.  Best case is he backs down peacefully (well, best case is somebody shoots him, but that's unlikely) and we deal with an elevated level of cyber attacks for a little while.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!

He's pretty helpless without the genius mastermind at the wheel in the US anymore.


He got South Ossetia under Bush and Crimea under Obama.  I'm guessing you mean Obama because of the "genius" bit?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are actually willing to fight Russia then deploying troops afterwards to liberate Ukraine would do plenty of good.

However if you aren't willing to fight Russia and are bluffing to try to avert an invasion then of course your posturing only works if it happens before.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


Fark user image
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]

[Fark user image image 375x49]


I like pie
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: If you are actually willing to fight Russia then deploying troops afterwards to liberate Ukraine would do plenty of good.

However if you aren't willing to fight Russia and are bluffing to try to avert an invasion then of course your posturing only works if it happens before.


Speaking of bluffing - I see Russia has no field hospital units deployed to support the 125.000 or so troops threatening Ukraine.  Is Vlad just going to tell them to suck it up if they are hit?

/Lots of other logistics not looking like a real invasion is all that imminent
//Vlad is trying to score some wins off of people panicking over an exercise
///Hope he chokes on this failure
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: flucto: the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]

[Fark user image image 375x49]

I like pie


Me too dude/doodah, me too.
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the problem with some illegal undocumented Ruskies breaching the sovereign borders of Ukraine? I thought the goal was open borders open hearts.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!


It seems "You're provoking me further by defending yourself against my aggression, back down!" is not a convincing argument.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


Thank you for posting that.  I was labeled a Russian troll after refusing to engage in the jingoistic let's-go-to-war circlejerk going on when this situation was first developing.

Hopefully now people see what a real dumbfark Russian troll looks like.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe instead of troops, we should be deploying tactical nukes along the border.

Russia sends its shiat across the border, it gets vaporized.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]

Thank you for posting that.  I was labeled a Russian troll after refusing to engage in the jingoistic let's-go-to-war circlejerk going on when this situation was first developing.

Hopefully now people see what a real dumbfark Russian troll looks like.


You made a booger fly out onto my screen.  Who's gonna clean this off??
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Maybe instead of troops, we should be deploying tactical nukes along the border.

Russia sends its shiat across the border, it gets vaporized.


Fark user image
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
floridapolitics.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Maybe instead of troops, we should be deploying tactical nukes along the border.

Russia sends its shiat across the border, it gets vaporized.


Yeah, no.  Not really ready to go full "two guys in a phone booth armed with hand-grenades".

/What do I look like, a 1960's era war planner?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


Ok, Tovarish.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: born_yesterday: TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!

He's pretty helpless without the genius mastermind at the wheel in the US anymore.

He got South Ossetia under Bush and Crimea under Obama.  I'm guessing you mean Obama because of the "genius" bit?


Just because you are florida man you aren't legally obligated to be stupid.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!


Or maybe he WANTS Ukraine and Finland to join NATO. "We're surrounded by enemies!" has always been a great way to maintain control of the populace.

Assuming Putin is a moron has never been a good strategy. NATO is a defensive alliance. He has zero fear that we'll attack Russia.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Maybe instead of troops, we should be deploying tactical nukes along the border.

Russia sends its shiat across the border, it gets vaporized.


Gonna party like it's 1983.


"The report said if the American missiles are deployed 'the Soviets will inevitably increase their capability to employ nuclear weapons in Europe. The likelihood of a drastic Soviet response to the new U.S. missiles is accentuated by the provocative nature of these weapons.'
'Naturally, the Soviets are very concerned and will respond with their own weapons.'
The Center claimed there is 'growing recognition that the United States may have made a mistake in how it has pursued the INF (Intermediate Nuclear Force) issue and that NATO has placed itself in a damned-if-we-do, damned-if-we-don't situation."
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!

Or maybe he WANTS Ukraine and Finland to join NATO. "We're surrounded by enemies!" has always been a great way to maintain control of the populace.

Assuming Putin is a moron has never been a good strategy. NATO is a defensive alliance. He has zero fear that we'll attack Russia.


There's a reason why the country produces so many grand masters in chess.

I'm still thinking that this is a ruse on Putin's part to scare up the price of oil and NG, while solidifying a lot of his propaganda and giving a hard time to Biden.

Things would be a lot easier for Vlad with Dotard in office.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: wage0048: Maybe instead of troops, we should be deploying tactical nukes along the border.

Russia sends its shiat across the border, it gets vaporized.

Gonna party like it's 1983.


"The report said if the American missiles are deployed 'the Soviets will inevitably increase their capability to employ nuclear weapons in Europe. The likelihood of a drastic Soviet response to the new U.S. missiles is accentuated by the provocative nature of these weapons.'
'Naturally, the Soviets are very concerned and will respond with their own weapons.'
The Center claimed there is 'growing recognition that the United States may have made a mistake in how it has pursued the INF (Intermediate Nuclear Force) issue and that NATO has placed itself in a damned-if-we-do, damned-if-we-don't situation."


No need to go big, go small and go home
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop peddling the US State Departments' propaganda. This situation is the USA's fault.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrMiSQAGOS4]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Brains: GRCooper: TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!

Or maybe he WANTS Ukraine and Finland to join NATO. "We're surrounded by enemies!" has always been a great way to maintain control of the populace.

Assuming Putin is a moron has never been a good strategy. NATO is a defensive alliance. He has zero fear that we'll attack Russia.

There's a reason why the country produces so many grand masters in chess.

I'm still thinking that this is a ruse on Putin's part to scare up the price of oil and NG, while solidifying a lot of his propaganda and giving a hard time to Biden.

Things would be a lot easier for Vlad with Dotard in office.


Yes, because the game costs nothing to learn , nearly nothing to play and eats up all the downtime you have being unemployed.
Dotard lost the election. I bet that impacted his hotel in moscow plan.
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Klyukva: If you are actually willing to fight Russia then deploying troops afterwards to liberate Ukraine would do plenty of good.

However if you aren't willing to fight Russia and are bluffing to try to avert an invasion then of course your posturing only works if it happens before.

Speaking of bluffing - I see Russia has no field hospital units deployed to support the 125.000 or so troops threatening Ukraine.  Is Vlad just going to tell them to suck it up if they are hit?

/Lots of other logistics not looking like a real invasion is all that imminent
//Vlad is trying to score some wins off of people panicking over an exercise
///Hope he chokes on this failure


_________________________________

Citations on the lack of medical support?  I want to hope, but I don't like to hope for no real reason.

This whole deployment has already got to be bleeding Russian government coffers out, so I can see not deploying medical support if it isn't going to be needed like that, in order to avoid the expense.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
jim32rr: No need to go big, go small and go home
[Fark user image 227x269]

The existence of 'man-portable' nuclear weapons is scary all on its own.   At least with a giant ICBM you can imagine seeing it coming and having a chance to shoot it down.
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
we have always been at war with Eurasia
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: we have always been at war with Eurasia


anybody want a peanut farmer for President again?  i do.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: we have always been at war with Eurasia


If they stopped invading their neighbors maybe that would end. Not that Putin will ever stop.
So maybe cut out the appeasement stuff.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Russian deployments are spreading out surprisingly wide along Ukraine's border, even going into Belarus. Seems to suggest that they have something more ambitious in mind than just a tank parade in Donetsk or even a spearpoint to seize a land bridge to Crimea. I doubt they are that concerned about needing to contain a counteroffensive under those scenarios; if they are there and war is declared, they are probably going over the border.

They probably will be doing some staged tank parades anyway to grab some sweet, reusable "greeted as liberators" B-roll to counter-program the inevitable general humanitarian disaster that will come with a full-scale Russian invasion. They will also need to counterprogram footage of Russian tanks in flames if the Ukrainian military doesn't immediately roll over.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: TommyDeuce: So Putin's publicly stated goal is to move NATO forces further from his (and his allies) borders?

His troop build-up and bullying is getting NATO nations on his borders to ask for more troops there?

Another country (Finland) with a border with Russia is now Mulling NATO membership due to all of this?

Here, I thought the Backfire was just the code name for a Russian bomber. Turns out it fits their President's forgien policy too!

He's pretty helpless without the genius mastermind at the wheel in the US anymore.


Putin says he was promised , unofficially of course , that NATO wouldn't encroach on "his" boarders. Since that time 19 new nations have signed on to NATO. It's great propaganda for idiots and like all great propaganda it can't be proved or disproved. He's going to fark around and find out. He will be protecting his flank from an uprising, a Russian spring perhaps.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is all because Europe is finding other sources of natural gas and petroleum and Putin is losing control.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DVD: TommyDeuce: Klyukva: If you are actually willing to fight Russia then deploying troops afterwards to liberate Ukraine would do plenty of good.

However if you aren't willing to fight Russia and are bluffing to try to avert an invasion then of course your posturing only works if it happens before.

Speaking of bluffing - I see Russia has no field hospital units deployed to support the 125.000 or so troops threatening Ukraine.  Is Vlad just going to tell them to suck it up if they are hit?

/Lots of other logistics not looking like a real invasion is all that imminent
//Vlad is trying to score some wins off of people panicking over an exercise
///Hope he chokes on this failure

_________________________________

Citations on the lack of medical support?  I want to hope, but I don't like to hope for no real reason.

This whole deployment has already got to be bleeding Russian government coffers out, so I can see not deploying medical support if it isn't going to be needed like that, in order to avoid the expense.


Interview on NPR this morning with the former Defense Minister of Ukraine, who is not that likely to soft-peddle it if he thinks an invasion is coming for real.  He's expecting some cyber attacks and economic farkery.
 
monstera
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Putin is going to get in a bit of a mess and everyone will be freaking the fark out and then tfg will announce on his stationary that he spoke with Putin and convinced him to pull out and then tfg will launch his re-election campaign on a "i saved the world" platform.

/the aristocrats!
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.