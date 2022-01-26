 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Jimmy Carter is about to save the world from parasites that can grow as long as three feet before painfully emerging from your skin   (newsnationnow.com) divider line
39
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the biology textbook photo that gave millions of children bad dreams.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, it'll never be completely eradicated - you can't get all the animal cases, and not everyone is going to treat and filter their water.  But damn if that man hasn't saved millions.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best ex-president.

/Obama's still got time to prove
 
covfefe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have rights.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
..but it's not important because he is trying to microchip us all?

wrong philanthropist?
 
JessieL
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: It's theorized that the Rod of Asclepius, ancient symbol of the medical profession, might be a representation of a guinea worm being wrapped around a stick as it's being withdrawn from the skin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we get this guy a Nobel Peace Prize or something?

/okay, okay, another one?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks for that, now I have to go puke my breakfast up
 
squidloe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JessieL: Rod of Asclepius


I read that in Cliff Clavin's voice.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cdn.shoplightspeed.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CHRIST, I thought it was going to be a play on words or something... bleagh. Thanks for the nightmares, literalmitter.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I hate those.
stanwinstonschool.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A wise man once said:
"Scooby-Doo can doo doo, but Jimmy Carter is smarter."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter is collaborating with Trent Reznor
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porks_and_Recreation
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's give Jimmy what he's worked so hard to achieve.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought we had to use the proper term. Italian American worms. I also thought they were a blight on Staten Island and New Jersey.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: [i2.wp.com image 850x357]


You have to be careful when seeking glory.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You never know what might pop through the hole.
 
Theodosia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

educated: Best ex-president.

/Obama's still got time to prove


There have been smarter presidents.

There have been more effective presidents.

There have been presidents with better leadership skills who more skillfully navigated greater challenges.

But there has never been a better human being who held the office of the presidency.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter is a national treasure. He could have easily spent his post-presidency life coasting by on the earnings from a memoir and speaking gigs, and nobody would have batted an eye.

But no, this guy is out there building houses and fucking up parasites.

Humanity doesn't deserve him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GOP "Save the Guinea Worm" legislation on the way
 
jerryskid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As opposed to trump trying to put his two inch worm into unwilling victims. Carter is an ex-president showing the world what a Christian is. trump is just showing the world what vile amoral sacks of shiat all christians are.
 
Spego
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Yeah, I hate those.
[stanwinstonschool.com image 575x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He is certainly one of the few who walk the walk and leave the talking to others. He reminds me of Mr. Rogers in that he's a genuinely good person.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The United States didn't deserver him.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Advertising & marketing executives?

Bill Hicks on Marketing
Youtube tHEOGrkhDp0
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just relax, stay inside and listen to some music, OK? Do you have any Allman Brothers?
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder how adamant anti vaxxers would be if it was the guinea worm running rampant instead of covid.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: I wonder how adamant anti vaxxers would be if it was the guinea worm running rampant instead of covid.


To be fair to them they've shown no reluctance in ingesting anti parasitical drugs at a moments notice at the moment
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ending a parasite that causes pain and suffering for poor people in Africa? Conservatives are really going to despise him now.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

educated: Best ex-president.


What? Have you seen any of W's childish portraits?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [cdn.shoplightspeed.com image 720x540]


That's interesting. You can see they used the same head mold as usual but attached a secondary dome piece. I wonder how much work it took the production crew to set that up. Probably farking months.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: I wonder how adamant anti vaxxers would be if it was the guinea worm running rampant instead of covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In other news of past Presidents today, Trump plundered the Mar a Lago buffet, screamed for ten minutes at somebody he mistakenly thought worked for him about vote counts in Arizona before being darted, unceremoniously loaded onto a baggage cart and trundled off for Quiet Time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey man, it's another example of the benefits of global warming!

/I'm joking, but someone is going to say it with intent.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's hard to appreciate the amount of work the Carter Foundation had to put into eradicating the guinea worm.

Before they could even get started, they had to educate the population out of going to traditional healers, who made a lot of money by waiting till the worm emerged from the boil then winding it up on a little stick. Those healers invested much time and invective in fighting Carter's people as "evil Westerners" and pushing useless medicine on the people.

Then they had to teach people along with using the medication, to treat their water and keep it clean, not just until the infestation was gone, but always. And to treat their livestock and dogs and cats as well, a difficult task in a developing nation.

It has been a task of literally Herculean proportions, and not just Jimmy Carter, but everyone involved are heroes.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next on list..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ugh that sounds disgusting!

Anyone got any pics?
 
