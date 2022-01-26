 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Concrete Blonde, Cabaret Voltaire, and Flash and the Pan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #305. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
35
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live jazz pregame starting at 9.00PT / NoonET.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live jazz pregame starting at 9.00PT / NoonET.


Alarm clock adjusted.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoohoo.
I is here
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoth patrol, checking in...
Fark user imageView Full Size

"...it's cold here"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"


But do they really smell bad on the outside?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"


i loved that movie. i don't care what the haters say.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

But do they really smell bad on the outside?


Only after you get them inside and they warm up.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

i loved that movie. i don't care what the haters say.


There are haters?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hoodoo y'all. Hilariously cat vibing postpunk indie shoegaze dark wave synth from socal's twitter works perfectly with this jazz.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hoodoo y'all. Hilariously cat vibing postpunk indie shoegaze dark wave synth from socal's twitter works perfectly with this jazz.


fyi turn the video sound off. du'oh.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"


Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.


But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop plundering my iPod!

Or keep doing it to share the best music evar..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.


Some of it's over here in the middle of Europe. So thanks for that
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just in
alchetron.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yo!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.


why do i feel you're not really sorry? at all?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.


Pretty sure I remember from physics that cold air takes up less space. So y'all have lots of room for it, eh.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.

Some of it's over here in the middle of Europe. So thanks for that


Saw some pics from Greece, that's a lot of snow for there.. With basically no infrastructure to deal with it. Scary stuff 'til it melts.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.

why do i feel you're not really sorry? at all?


"Sorry, eh" is the Canadian version of "bless your heart".
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.


We're supposed to get a pretty large order of snow this weekend, if you'd rather. Don't know as it'd keep too well in Tampa Bay, though.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

chilly and rainy in Miami as well.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.

why do i feel you're not really sorry? at all?

"Sorry, eh" is the Canadian version of "bless your heart".


Or if from Montreal, "Bless your heart, connard."
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: Hoth patrol, checking in...
[Fark user image 673x379]
"...it's cold here"

Checking in from chilly and rainy Tampa Bay. Can you guys take your cold air back? It's very generous of you to share, but we really don't need it.

But we have soooooooo much, it'd be rude not to share. Sorry, eh.

why do i feel you're not really sorry? at all?


Fark user imageView Full Size

dunnooooooo...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Starting with off lightly moshy dancing. Niiiicccce.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boom!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Starting with off lightly moshy dancing. Niiiicccce.


Ack, photoshop monkey can't type today.

/too much caffeine
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: /too much caffeine


i don't know what that means? i mean, i understand the words, but not when they're aligned in that order?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oooooh, a perfect song for this dark and dreary Southern day.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fantastic start!
 
