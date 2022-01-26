 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ghost Monkeys, Slug Snakes, and Stinkbugs...oh my   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Endangered species, Biodiversity, new species, Conservation biology, World Wide Fund for Nature, Mekong, plant species, Plant  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Greatest Song Ever Written about the ghost of a dead monkey
Youtube T8s60uyN0R8
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost (and) monkey?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn, this reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple hitting different in '22, huh?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Dementor Wasp" named after the soul-sucking dementor spirits of the "Harry Potter" series.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I posted in the gardening thread, I have issues with slugs. Where can I order a slug-eating snake?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
here's a song about stink bugs.

Someone else post the slugs and snakes.
 
