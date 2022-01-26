 Skip to content
(Dezeen)   Brighton, England makes "bee bricks" a requirement for new building construction, providing cozy cubbies for solitary bees to nest in when knackered, get kettle on, whinge about the weather, nibble on biscuits, and Bob's your uncle   (dezeen.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a honey of an idea.  Hive 5 to whoever came up with that idea.

//I'll stop droning on.
//buzz
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: That's a honey of an idea.  Hive 5 to whoever came up with that idea.

//I'll stop droning on.
//buzz


You're taking the apis with those puns.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the-who.netView Full Size



The Who Movie Quadrophenia.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swing and a miss on the Sappy tag, but otherwise, I think that is a capital idea!
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin'
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...


Hexed, Pocked with Holes, and buzzing with activity?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...


Swarming with insects?
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like this. I wonder if I can add some to my house when we build our addition.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...


rented out to hundreds of people?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spoilertime.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Bricks made of bees or made by bees?
My intellectual capacity is often compared to bricks.'
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: [spoilertime.com image 500x370] [View Full Size image _x_]


He insulted our fat queen, get him!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the southern US and bought a solitary bee house last year. Almost all the bamboo nest tubes were filled up and I'm waiting to see how many result in new bees this spring.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all the scientists quoted in the article are against it or ambivalent at best, and the pro-bee-brick sources quoted are 1) the manufacturer of the bee bricks and 2) a developer. Hmm.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...

Swarming with insects?


It's more likely than you think!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Hart, an entomologist and professor of science communication at the University of Gloucestershire, also expressed doubts, stating "well-meaning interventions can have unwanted consequences".

But it makes us feel good. So there!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...


12 years old and mixed up with coke?
Oh, wait, that's how I like my whiskey.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You know, I like my buildings the way I like my women...


With dry and jagged holes?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beebrick is a great name for a butler.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those so inclined, "Nature" on PBS just had a fascinating episode on bee habitat and behavior in a back garden in England. A wildlife camera operator got bored staying at home during lockdowns and started filming; it became a project, and then an episode.  The videography, as one might expect, is astounding.

Watch for free:  https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/my-garden-thousand-bees-about/26263/
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What bee bricks in my area look like.

myfrugalhome.comView Full Size


Where I live carpenter bees are not threatened, endangered, or anything more than a nuisance.  They can make a 3 foot long tunnel in wooden parts of my house to lay eggs in  (and have).  When the eggs hatch woodpeckers tear up the wood to get to the larvae.  Then water gets in and the wood rots.  At least now I have fiber cement siding, fascia and soffit so I won't have to pay someone to fix the damage in places my 27 foot ladder won't reach.  F***ing carpenter bees, death to all of them.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: I kinda like this. I wonder if I can add some to my house when we build our addition.


It's one of those things that sounds like a good idea, but is sort of a waste in the end since there isn't really a great way to clean them out, inspect for parasites, etc.

Invest in something like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Layers of wood with half holes drilled that you sandwich together to make full holes.  At the end of the season you can collect the pupae, check for parasites, and clean everything out.

/I got mine from Crown Bees, there is a large hole version for spring bees and a smaller hole version for summer bees
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be putting up some Mason/Spring bee housing next year.  There isn't much of anything for them to eat in the area and our fruit/nut trees aren't much more than whips this year.  Great thing about Mason bees, they fly in drizzly weather.  Spring bees are sunshiners, so there isn't much overlap.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: gyorg: I kinda like this. I wonder if I can add some to my house when we build our addition.

It's one of those things that sounds like a good idea, but is sort of a waste in the end since there isn't really a great way to clean them out, inspect for parasites, etc.

Invest in something like this:
[Fark user image image 608x608]

Layers of wood with half holes drilled that you sandwich together to make full holes.  At the end of the season you can collect the pupae, check for parasites, and clean everything out.

/I got mine from Crown Bees, there is a large hole version for spring bees and a smaller hole version for summer bees


this.

there would come a day when you'd regret having bees living actually in the fabric of your home.  and likely that right soon
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a British documentary about bees and they had a segment showing the effects of bee stings: they had the host get stung by a honeybee. To avoid being cruel, they carefully used tweezers to help pull the sting out of the person without killing the bee.

The bee probably went back to the hive and told her sisters she stung a human and lived and then the other bees called bullshiat on her.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sound good to me! Next: human bricks. Definitely with tea service, please.

/remembers all the cuckoo and parasitoid wasps attacking those bee nests and reconsiders
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: Sound good to me! Next: human bricks. Definitely with tea service, please.

/remembers all the cuckoo and parasitoid wasps attacking those bee nests and reconsiders


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bees!

Gotta save them goddamn bees | Music video | Flo & Joan
Youtube _JpH3Hud32w
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Where I live carpenter bees are not threatened, endangered, or anything more than a nuisance.  They can make a 3 foot long tunnel in wooden parts of my house to lay eggs in  (and have).  When the eggs hatch woodpeckers tear up the wood to get to the larvae. Then water gets in and the wood rots.


Our local woodpecker is an idiot. The carpenter bees live in some scruffy boards on one of the outbuildings, doing little to no harm and keeping the yellow jackets away. She never goes near these. Meanwhile, she'll spend hours attacking the impregnable cement fascia boards on our brick-built house.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuffy: Adam Hart, an entomologist and professor of science communication at the University of Gloucestershire, also expressed doubts, stating "well-meaning interventions can have unwanted consequences".

But it makes us feel good. So there!


Yes, that's about par for the course for Brighton's vandalistic and incompetent Green Party council -- together with Labor they've pretty much fully plundered the place, building massive cheap blocks overlooking the historical seafront, taking down victorian ironwork and selling it, and allowing the Esplanade (that's the big fance wall thing you see in Quadrophenia) to fall down until local grass-roots organizations began to rescue it.

Fark them.  This bee silliness is the smallest thing they and their Labor buddies have done to the city.

/Why yes I do know a lot about Brighton politics
//Don't ask me why unless you want to hear a long drunken ramble
///You have to supply the alcohol
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAOwvVEqPvs
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Toffee-nosed gits:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nobody wants to hear
 
