(CNN)   US Navy scrambling to pick up F-35 from the bottom of the ocean before China can get to it - but wouldn't it have been easier to just leave it on the ship?   (cnn.com) divider line
14
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would still like a little more information on the mishap itself. From the fragments of information coming out it sounds like an arrestor cable issue.

Wonder how deep the water is there...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Howard Hughes when you need him?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First rule of scrap collecting is if it's in your bin you win.

...and I got all that copper from fark you. Don't ask questions, do you want it or not?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd probably do more damage to China's fighter program if they did try to learn from it. I briefly worked on just the logistics support system for the F-35; nothing classified, nothing inside the plane itself. All I can say about the code... well, bless those Lockheed Martin engineers, they tried.

It did not give me a warm fuzzy feeling about the onboard stuff. Maybe they put better engineers on it, but based on all the problems... maybe not.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Where is Howard Hughes when you need him?


Ha! Came for this reference.
/satisfied.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
US Navy scrambling to pick up F-35 from the bottom of the ocean before China can get to it


Let's just give them a new one, then they can ruin their economy trying to get it to work correctly.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think we've all seen this movie before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't they have some war graves to plunder for low-radiation metal first?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a bunch of depth charges be more efficient?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Manned fighter jets are just ridiculous in this day and age. We really should have an army of drones with lasers.

Send 100 of them our there to any threat with only half of them actually controlled. The other 50 just maintain a holding pattern until one of the first 50 get destroyed and then takes it's place. Fighting a force that never diminishes would be near impossible.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
strap a bunch of explosives to it and destroy it in place.  Thermite works underwater
 
groverpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I recommend a big magnet on a chain

/am well aware the jet unlikely to be magnetic
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chinese already got their hands on the F-35 data: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shenyang_FC-31
 
