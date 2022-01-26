 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Rob my grocery store, shame on you. Rob it again, shame on me. Rob it a third time, this is getting crazy. Try to rob it a fourth time in six days and that's just pushing your luck   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Hudson County, New Jersey, Robbery, Jersey City grocery store, Theft, Agustin Lopez Jr., 77-year-old Augie Lopez Sr., Store surveillance video  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first few times were just to case the joint, and rob it a little bit.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Under the influence of CDS? Wazzat?
 
Headso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He has to come back in 6 days for the 4th robbery because he got 5 days in jail for the other 3 strong armed robberies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Under the influence of CDS? Wazzat?


Better than being under the influence of LDS.

