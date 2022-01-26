 Skip to content
(AOL)   New Kansas bill will remove liability for doctors who prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to idiots who demand it   (aol.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 1:43 PM (1 hour ago)



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hate to be paying their malpractice premiums though.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sucks for those still living in regular old Kansas
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: sucks for those still living in regular old Kansas


"Toto, I've a feeling we're gonna need more horse paste..."
 
jasroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're just gonna skip that "First, do no harm" thing too?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can't sue the Doctors , fine , sue the idiots who pass this bill ..
 
spleef420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jasroc: I guess we're just gonna skip that "First, do no harm" thing too?


It's been superseded by "the customer is always right...and will sue the fark out of you if told otherwise".
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I say GOOD. Let these idiots eat paste and die from it. Less patients to clog up the local hospital.
 
listernine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I say GOOD. Let these idiots eat paste and die from it. Less patients to clog up the local hospital.


I agree with you, but they will still go to the hospital while they are dying.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just because a doctor prescribes it doesn't mean anybody has to dispense it.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's be nice if our medical policy was created by doctors instead of lawyers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah yes, because why not make already overburdened ICU staff deal with people shiatting out their intestinal linings while intubated. It might even keep them from rolling over patients onto their stomachs to keep lung fluid from collecting where it increases the risk of harm the most. Lets hope more deaths equals fewer conservative voters next election cycle, because if this isn't peak stupidity I don't really want to find out what is.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But that hasn't stopped the Kansas Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee from advancing a bill making it easier for doctors to prescribe the drugs for off-label use. The bill would also require pharmacists to fill such prescriptions, even if they believe the drugs would be dangerous for patients.

This sounds like sound policy-based decision making that can't possibly backfire.

BUP BUP BUP I SAID CAN'T POSSIBLY BACKFIRE THANK YOUUUUUU
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Just because a doctor prescribes it doesn't mean anybody has to dispense it.


I'm sure the local pharma is busy not filling abortifacients and BC pills to interfere with this
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

listernine: REDARMYVODKA: I say GOOD. Let these idiots eat paste and die from it. Less patients to clog up the local hospital.

I agree with you, but they will still go to the hospital while they are dying.


Well, no. That's why you boost the mixture with a little extra potassium for their health. It has electrolytes!

The potassium is supplied as potassium cyanide.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Just because a doctor prescribes it doesn't mean anybody has to dispense it.


Actually, that's what the law does.  It requires pharmacists to fill horse paste prescriptions
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Just because a doctor prescribes it doesn't mean anybody has to dispense it.


Uh, that's exactly what the law does.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I do not understand these politicians riding these alt treatments into the dust.
Is it stock? Kickbacks? Has to be something, right?
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have there been studies that say using these drugs (in the non-horse dosages, of course) are actually harmful or just that they don't really do anything to treat Covid? I know there's plenty of reports that say they are ineffective at best. If that's the case, then this just shields the real doctors and pharmacists from having to argue with people that "it doesn't work" and then being sued later when they (surprise!) don't actually cure the patient. Let the idiots waste their money as long as they aren't forcing insurance companies to pay for it and protect the actual healthcare professionals from the political nonsense. Just seems to be a way to increase the general population IQ one "YouTube MD" at a time as they take themselves out of the equation...
 
Tallman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uhh.... Good? I mean, aside from the increase in hospitalizations every time there's a variant that spikes Covid cases, if it means more Covidiots Darwin themselves, and they can't sue the people who told them that they were very squarely in "fark around" territory before they got into the "find out" stage.... Just means less red votes in 2024.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not how medicine is supposed to work.  A doctor should have their license pulled for giving a patient what they want that might harm them over what they need to get better according to the best understanding of current medical knowledge.

The doctor's the one who went to school to figure out how to diagnose and treat you, not Facebook.  You want the Facebook-recommended treatment, get it elsewhere.  And hopefully die so we don't have to deal with your moronic ass.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And of course the bill is being pushed by Republicans.  We all knew that without even reading the article.  Farking morons, the lot of them.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll bet the pharmaceutical companies are loving this... and possibly lobbying for this.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm in favor of this, but the ivermectin needs to be compounded with colloidal silver so we can easily identify these idiots when they are not wearing their red hats.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember the crappy Zack Snyder Superman? It makes sense, that new Superman sucks, considering he comes from Kansas.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ask your doctor about InappropriateDrugForUnrelatedDiseaseButJoeRoganSaysItsOkay-cillin® today!

Side effects may include: An increased sense of feeling smarter than everyone else; anal seepage.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I do not understand these politicians riding these alt treatments into the dust.
Is it stock? Kickbacks? Has to be something, right?


The word you're looking for is "primaries".
 
Tallman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Wolfman: Have there been studies that say using these drugs (in the non-horse dosages, of course) are actually harmful or just that they don't really do anything to treat Covid? I know there's plenty of reports that say they are ineffective at best. If that's the case, then this just shields the real doctors and pharmacists from having to argue with people that "it doesn't work" and then being sued later when they (surprise!) don't actually cure the patient. Let the idiots waste their money as long as they aren't forcing insurance companies to pay for it and protect the actual healthcare professionals from the political nonsense. Just seems to be a way to increase the general population IQ one "YouTube MD" at a time as they take themselves out of the equation...


From the WebMD article on Ivermectin and Covid:
In the latest report on ivermectin, researchers said dangerous side effects from taking ivermectin can include confusion, loss of control over body movement ("ataxia"), weakness, low blood pressure, seizures, gastrointestinal distress, dizziness, vision symptoms or rash.

So, yeah, it's not a medicine to fark with.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They insist on dying of a preventable disease.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Let them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Wolfman: Have there been studies that say using these drugs (in the non-horse dosages, of course) are actually harmful or just that they don't really do anything to treat Covid?


Yes.

That, and they cause intestinal linings to be shat out.

And there are people with legitimate need for medicine for their parasites, and idiots taking them for COVID is creating a shortage.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If we can just tell the doctor what script we want, why do we need doctors?
 
Jz4p [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh.  If it means that the doctors get fewer death threats.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having once had to administer deworming agents to a litter of rescued feral kittens, and also having to clean up the resulting aftermath, allow me to say: Eew.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: fiddlehead: I do not understand these politicians riding these alt treatments into the dust.
Is it stock? Kickbacks? Has to be something, right?

The word you're looking for is "primaries".


Yup, it's "Look at me, I'm at least TWICE as crazy as my opponent over there!  He doesn't even believe that Bill Gates wants to inject GPS transponders straight into the genitals of every God-fearing conservative!"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: But that hasn't stopped the Kansas Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee from advancing a bill making it easier for doctors to prescribe the drugs for off-label use. The bill would also require pharmacists to fill such prescriptions, even if they believe the drugs would be dangerous for patients.

This sounds like sound policy-based decision making that can't possibly backfire.

BUP BUP BUP I SAID CAN'T POSSIBLY BACKFIRE THANK YOUUUUUU


Sounds like a woman can sue to get her morning after 'script filled to me. Fark your "religious beliefs"
 
Northern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Munden: sucks for those still living in regular old Kansas


Bleeding Kansas, from their buttholes.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I say go ahead with it, but add a couple of other conditions.
1.  Any doctor willing to prescribe these MUST put a sign at the front of their building, in a VERY conspicuous place, noting the fact that they are willing to prescribe ineffective medication merely because a random person will tell them what drugs they need.
2.  Any person filling this prescription is required by law to carry a card declining any and all professional medical care by any doctors that do not have the idiot sign mentioned in #1.
3.  Any person filling this prescription must carry a conspicuous signage that indicates that they don't need medical assistance from anyone that doesn't follow their beliefs.

Add those things to it, and have fun.  Even if they still go ahead and get the stuff, it means we don't have to support them with our already strained medical staff.  Let them suffer through it in their own homes in silence.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Insurance companies "That's not approved"
Hospitals "That'll be $75,000"
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"MY DOCTOR PRESCRIBED ME EIGHT HUNDRED MILLION GRAMS OF MOTRIN AND BY GOD I'D BETTER GET TO EATING NOW IF'N I WANT TO GET THROUGH IT BY MEMORIAL DAY."

Sir, please stop shouting. It's 'milligrams'. You are not walking out of here with a shipping container full of ibuprofen.

"I'LL SUE UNDER SECTION II OF THE HORSEPASTE RIGHTS ACT AND YOU'LL NEVER FARM THE SEA AGAIN!"
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I'm in favor of this, but the ivermectin needs to be compounded with colloidal silver so we can easily identify these idiots when they are not wearing their red hats.


This bill is grift and advertising for a fraudulent company called America's Frontline Doctors.  They are being promoted by Donald Trump and other Q-anon politicians and spokespuppets.

Oh, and the Food and Drug Act wants to know what is going on in Kansas.  Even if it's legal at the state level, MDs and other snake oil pushers can be arrested and perma-banned from medicine by federal prosecutors for harming the public.
I doubt the state professional boards would do much for refusals, and the DA office would likely refuse to prosecute as they would end up getting pwned in court.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Having once had to administer deworming agents to a litter of rescued feral kittens, and also having to clean up the resulting aftermath, allow me to say: Eew.


That's why we wouldn't let people take their pets home right after de-worming them when I was a vet tech. They would get irate but I imagine they would be even more irate if their pet discharged their load of worms and feces all over their lovely car upholstery.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: If we can just tell the doctor what script we want, why do we need doctors?


That's what he's been saying!
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, this one is going to run up hard against insurance companies.  HCQ and Ivermectin are cheap so they don't really care about paying for those, but given that ICUs are filled with unvaccinated idiots who neigh when asked questions I can't see the malpractice side being real happy with the liability risk for doctors who give out useless medicines in place of stuff that works.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I do not understand these politicians riding these alt treatments into the dust.
Is it stock? Kickbacks? Has to be something, right?


What's that label they stick on kids having tantrums?  Oppositional Defiance Disorder or something similar?

/Those smart people think they're so smart
//I'll show them
///I'll show them all!
//// muahahaha
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hippocratic oath and other medical ethics supercedes any of this nonsense.  No self-respecting doctor would violate those. Of course, this would be for those unethical doctors out there.  They should automatically lose their license if they prescribe this quackery.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This really feels like legalized homicide to me.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: That's not how medicine is supposed to work.  A doctor should have their license pulled for giving a patient what they want that might harm them over what they need to get better according to the best understanding of current medical knowledge.

The doctor's the one who went to school to figure out how to diagnose and treat you, not Facebook.  You want the Facebook-recommended treatment, get it elsewhere.  And hopefully die so we don't have to deal with your moronic ass.


Agreed, I suspect the law stops short of saying a doctor cannot be disciplined by their medical profession association for prescribing something that is ineffective or harmful. And if a doctor tried to fight it in court, people would pull out the medical proof. Facebook is not medical proof.
 
tobcc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Senator that is pushing this is a Medical Doctor, and has admitted in hearings that the state board of Healing Arts is going after his license.   He is blaming the "Big City Doctors in Kansas City" for this.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nimbull: This really feels like legalized homicide to me.


It is if a third party makes this "medical" decision. Otherwise, it is assisted suicide.
 
turboke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jasroc: I guess we're just gonna skip that "First, do no harm" thing too?


In favour of "The needs of the many"?
 
