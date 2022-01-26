 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Jury selection underway in Waffle House shooting trial. Potential jurors to be smothered, covered   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Jury, Mental disorder, Insanity defense, Travis Reinking, Murder, Mental illness, Psychiatry, Reinking's case  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the case with the insanely humble local kid who stopped the shooting during reload.

There's never going to be justice in this case, because the shooter was apparently schizophrenic, but he's been treated enough to stand trial.

People are suing his dad in civil court for giving him his guns back after the court ordered his son to give them away to someone, but his dad isn't rich and that's likely a dead end. Obviously the shooter doesn't have any money. There was a GoFundMe for the hero kid, I don't know if anyone set up one for the victim's families.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well they certainly won't be seasoned.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Which waffle house shooting?  Seems like there were two last weekend.

RTFA... Oh.  That Waffle House shooting.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jimmy Pop approves.

/Jesus, when I started using this site no one would even get a Bloodhound Gang reference... Well, I'm 38 and not 20 now, so, I'm fairly certain 45% of the audience, does.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quicker than FedEx, this story hasn't yet reached its apex, but just like Coca Cola stock it is inclined to...

[/sees what you did there, subby]
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Assault-style rifle. Just as when doing with ass, just slide the hyphen to the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
