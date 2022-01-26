 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Apple CEO Tim Cook stalked by woman demanding sex, mailing him photos of guns, claiming he is the father of her children. No word if she's run in and hurled a sledgehammer at a giant video of Big Brother yet   (abc7news.com) divider line
    Scary, Stalking, Restraining order, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Delusional disorder, Erotomania, Virginia woman accused, court papers, Injunction  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Subby messed up. Your name is actually Tim Apple"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman?

LOL
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who's going to tell her?
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's the kind of person you set all their sights to high and right so you can run low and left.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Halfway through the article headline thinking "Tim Cook stalked past a woman and demanded sex from her?"
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This is concerning, and it's potentially dangerous," Dr. Plante told ABC7 News. "And I would hope that Tim Cook would do everything he can to take it seriously and try to protect himself because restraining orders and stuff like that can only take us so far."

lol, that's something only us little people have to worry about. Cook is an oligarch, and a rich and high profile one, so I'm sure his private security force won't have much trouble with her.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is her son Joaquin Phoenix's Joker?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Halfway through the article headline thinking "Tim Cook stalked past a woman and demanded sex from her?"


I thought the same thing and wondered if it was the same Tim Cook.  Then I realized the error I made.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whatever erotomania is, I think I give women the opposite of it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It worked out for John Lennon. I say we let her go.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She sounds fun!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it Billie Jean?  I heard she was a Star F*cker.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She should use an Apple AirTag on his car.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: "This is concerning, and it's potentially dangerous," Dr. Plante told ABC7 News. "And I would hope that Tim Cook would do everything he can to take it seriously and try to protect himself because restraining orders and stuff like that can only take us so far."

lol, that's something only us little people have to worry about. Cook is an oligarch, and a rich and high profile one, so I'm sure his private security force won't have much trouble with her.


They do a pretty good job keeping them out of his arcology
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stalking him? I don't think I'd be able to spot this farker in a lineup. Most generic old white guy you can find
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The article mentions this fact multiple times so it got me wondering, how did they know that the gun in the picture was loaded?1
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She and Hinkley can start the Wrong Tree club.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pics or gtfo.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: The article mentions this fact multiple times so it got me wondering, how did they know that the gun in the picture was loaded?1


They don't. It's the media. It might not even actually be a gun. It could be a Granny Smith Apple, and they'd call it a Glock.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Is it Billie Jean?  I heard she was a Star F*cker.


She's heard Apple lets him take home scrap copper
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Stalking him? I don't think I'd be able to spot this farker in a lineup. Most generic old white guy you can find


Well, unfortunately the world doesn't use you to identify people on the street, or this could have been avoided altogether.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: "This is concerning, and it's potentially dangerous," Dr. Plante told ABC7 News. "And I would hope that Tim Cook would do everything he can to take it seriously and try to protect himself because restraining orders and stuff like that can only take us so far."

lol, that's something only us little people have to worry about. Cook is an oligarch, and a rich and high profile one, so I'm sure his private security force won't have much trouble with her.


I worked with a guy who was hounded by a woman who thought he was a musician in a very famous band you've heard of. The emails from this lady were on a level of mental illness beyond anything I could imagine.

The mistaken identity sort of made some sense in that he did have a connection to the band, and he used that to alert their management who was quite aware of the lady. Restraining orders, etc had been issued, but she apparently thought she'd found the musician's personal email address and, wow, just wow.

The emails were all sorts of messed up. She accused him of sending body double of her own family members to spy on her, claimed that the lead singer was in on a plot to keep her away from her love.

To call it insane doesn't do it justice. This went on for years until it just stopped.

We have no idea what happened, but we hope she got help.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SMITHERS, RELEASE THE GENIUSES!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: mongbiohazard: FTFA: "This is concerning, and it's potentially dangerous," Dr. Plante told ABC7 News. "And I would hope that Tim Cook would do everything he can to take it seriously and try to protect himself because restraining orders and stuff like that can only take us so far."

lol, that's something only us little people have to worry about. Cook is an oligarch, and a rich and high profile one, so I'm sure his private security force won't have much trouble with her.

I worked with a guy who was hounded by a woman who thought he was a musician in a very famous band you've heard of. The emails from this lady were on a level of mental illness beyond anything I could imagine.

The mistaken identity sort of made some sense in that he did have a connection to the band, and he used that to alert their management who was quite aware of the lady. Restraining orders, etc had been issued, but she apparently thought she'd found the musician's personal email address and, wow, just wow.

The emails were all sorts of messed up. She accused him of sending body double of her own family members to spy on her, claimed that the lead singer was in on a plot to keep her away from her love.

To call it insane doesn't do it justice. This went on for years until it just stopped.

We have no idea what happened, but we hope she got help.


One of the family doppelgangers began slipping psych meds into her food.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: moothemagiccow: Stalking him? I don't think I'd be able to spot this farker in a lineup. Most generic old white guy you can find

Well, unfortunately the world doesn't use you to identify people on the street, or this could have been avoided altogether.


Found the stalker's Fark account
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't have my glasses on when I read the headline. At first I thought it said she was claiming to be the father of his children.
 
