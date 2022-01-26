 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Let's get Boosted: Mario Kart Edition   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of science I need.  I can't read, but it was apparent from this demonstration bananas stops coronavirus.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first video game character that convinced me to get a shot after playing was Leisure Suit Larry. And that shot was penicillin.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, this is too fast paste for some people.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait 'til Nintendo files a C&D over this
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess I should start smoking banana peels again.
 
180IQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't understand the reactions here.  I thought it was fun and communicated the message effectively.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for health care workers who still believe they can convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope Nintendo actually approved this, or they're gonna Nintendo this into oblivion
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In anticipation of criticism here; we've tried appeals using science, statistics, logic, and reason. The best tools we have remaining at this point are barrel-bottom pop-culture approaches, and societal ostracism.
 
180IQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: I feel bad for health care workers who still believe they can convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.


A friend of mine was very resistant, but is now scheduled for her first shot on Friday.  She wasn't an anit-vaxxer, just afraid of the side-effects.  I promised to send a cake.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: In anticipation of criticism here; we've tried appeals using science, statistics, logic, and reason. The best tools we have remaining at this point are barrel-bottom pop-culture approaches, and societal ostracism.


I think we need to exhaust dart guns, duct tape and bricking up covidiots doors so they can't go outside before we go to ostracism.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

walrusonion: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]


Mario Kart first came out in 1992. Somehow I suspect they are targeting a slightly older crowd.
Maybe not as old as you grandpa.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

180IQ: SMB2811: I feel bad for health care workers who still believe they can convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

A friend of mine was very resistant, but is now scheduled for her first shot on Friday.  She wasn't an anit-vaxxer, just afraid of the side-effects.  I promised to send a cake.


The cake was a lie.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SMB2811: I feel bad for health care workers who still believe they can convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.


We still can. $100 gift cards at the time of the injection. There would be lines into the parking lots of pharmacies.
 
Tman144
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: In anticipation of criticism here; we've tried appeals using science, statistics, logic, and reason. The best tools we have remaining at this point are barrel-bottom pop-culture approaches, and societal ostracism.


And if this doesn't work, the next step is to dangle a set of keys in their faces and go "Vaxy-waxy? Hmmmm? Baby want some vaxy-waxy?"
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.


wat

No seriously, what exactly does this mean?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oa330_man: BigNumber12: In anticipation of criticism here; we've tried appeals using science, statistics, logic, and reason. The best tools we have remaining at this point are barrel-bottom pop-culture approaches, and societal ostracism.

I think we need to exhaust dart guns, duct tape and bricking up covidiots doors so they can't go outside before we go to ostracism.


I mean, we're already doing this by widely excluding them from several sorts of venues.

But look, I'm not objecting to dart guns, don't get me wrong.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tman144: BigNumber12: In anticipation of criticism here; we've tried appeals using science, statistics, logic, and reason. The best tools we have remaining at this point are barrel-bottom pop-culture approaches, and societal ostracism.

And if this doesn't work, the next step is to dangle a set of keys in their faces and go "Vaxy-waxy? Hmmmm? Baby want some vaxy-waxy?"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Russ1642: Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.

wat

No seriously, what exactly does this mean?


Haven't they refined the first dose to protect against variants like the booster does?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This made me cringe. This actually produces more "anti-vaxxers" than conspiracy theorists.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: SMB2811: I feel bad for health care workers who still believe they can convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

We still can. $100 gift cards at the time of the injection. There would be lines into the parking lots of pharmacies.


It was done, it made no changes. Turns out people made their decision before the vaccine existed and there weren't really any 'undecided.'

The vaccination rate in the US hasn't significantly changed since June 2021. Booster rates are even slower than the original vaccination rate. People are still agueing that it's a hoax, it doesn't exist, it's a democratic conspiracy. The US is done, 60/40 vax/unvax is not changing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

180IQ: I really don't understand the reactions here.  I thought it was fun and communicated the message effectively.


URDUM!!1!1!1
 
eagles95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So being boosted keeps me safe from Covid and Blue shells?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ox45tallboy: Russ1642: Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.

wat

No seriously, what exactly does this mean?

Haven't they refined the first dose to protect against variants like the booster does?


Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on a booster specifically for Omicron and its sub-variants, but neither has been approved and both are only in the test phase. Pfizer has just begun human trials.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-initiate-study-evaluate-omicron-based

[there's an issue with Pfizer's website's header info and Fark keeps kicking the link, so you'll have to copypasta]

The vaccines now being given are the exact same vaccines introduced in December 202/January 2021. They're still pretty damn effective against severe disease from the Omicron variant, but the technology looks like it can do more by being even more specific.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Jeebus Saves: ox45tallboy: Russ1642: Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.

wat

No seriously, what exactly does this mean?

Haven't they refined the first dose to protect against variants like the booster does?

Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on a booster specifically for Omicron and its sub-variants, but neither has been approved and both are only in the test phase. Pfizer has just begun human trials.

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-initiate-study-evaluate-omicron-based

[there's an issue with Pfizer's website's header info and Fark keeps kicking the link, so you'll have to copypasta]

The vaccines now being given are the exact same vaccines introduced in December 202/January 2021. They're still pretty damn effective against severe disease from the Omicron variant, but the technology looks like it can do more by being even more specific.


I got something in one of my Google feeds that said Fauci was going to be talking about pan-coronavirus research today. Fingers crossed for good news.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if some professional athletes are avoiding vaccination since if they catch the 'rona they have a legitimate excuse to test positive for steroids?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
//Luigi gets boosts too, you know.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if some professional athletes are avoiding vaccination since if they catch the 'rona they have a legitimate excuse to test positive for steroids?


Wrong kind of steroids. The tests can discern between corticosteroids (anti-inflammatory drugs) and anabolics (testosterone and its analogs). And estrogens and progesterones, too.

Unless they're dimwitted and don't know that.

Hmmmmmm, maybe you're on to something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Russ1642: Booster doses have exactly the same effect as first doses.

wat

No seriously, what exactly does this mean?


It means only idiots would think that a 'booster' dose would act any different from the original. It's just more vaccine.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am amused at the use of mario cart.
 
