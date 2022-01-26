 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   12-year-old rescued from sewage drain after snakes prevent her escape, as police officer reports he was tired of these monkey fighting snakes in the Monday to Friday drain   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of them, a 12-year-old girl named Tori, had an idea: crawl into a drainage pipe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we shall call her "Newt".
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But are the gorillas ok? Awful cold.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snakes in a Drain

In theaters, Fall 2022
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Second to last line of the article makes it clear the author knew what they had to work with.

And WTF Mom- a choice? Your kid is trapped in a storm drain, you call 911.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: One of them, a 12-year-old girl named Tori, had an idea: crawl into a drainage pipe.

[Fark user image 850x476]


Have you met children?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Second to last line of the article makes it clear the author knew what they had to work with.

And WTF Mom- a choice? Your kid is trapped in a storm drain, you call 911.


Well, calling 911, the kid could or mom may have ended up shot and killed. Or maybe their dog.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
getting caught between two snakes and a storm grate.

WHERE IT'S AT!!!
/that was a good drum break
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NINEv2: But are the gorillas ok? Awful cold.


Word is, they ain't happy, but feeling glad.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Second to last line of the article makes it clear the author knew what they had to work with.

And WTF Mom- a choice? Your kid is trapped in a storm drain, you call 911.


Author probably left out the part where the kid said she was too embarrassed to have the fire department come (12 year olds) .

In that situation my kid would have chose the snake (which I would have confirmed to be non-venomous by that point).
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mom should get her some dungeon games so she can find her way out next time.

/+2 Hair ribbon ftw
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Mom should get her some dungeon games so she can find her way out next time.

/+2 Hair ribbon ftw


Dude. Come on. TWELVE.
 
