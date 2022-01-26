 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   No, no, no. I just want you to know how sorry we are that things got so f***ed up with us and Mr. Wallace. We got into this thing with the best intentions   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Misc, Quintana Roo, Crime, last week, Playa del Carmen, Illegal drug trade, Mexico's Caribbean coast, Gang, Last week's killings  
•       •       •

1134 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 7:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go to Mexico if you owe money to Mexicam gangs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3i1e5d437yd84efcy34dardm-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?


Say 'what' again, motherfarker.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.


Wh-What?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.

Wh-What?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.

Wh-What?


[Fark user image image 609x389]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do they speak English in what?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

veale728: Don't go to Mexico.


FTFY.

If you can afford to go to Mexico, you can afford to go to the Bahamas.

/and if you can't. You're Canadian. Go to Cuba, stupid.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.

Wh-What?


[Fark user image image 609x389]

[Fark user image 217x122]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.

Wh-What?


[Fark user image image 609x389]

[Fark user image 217x122]

[Fark user image image 587x284]


Canadian, motherfarker, DO YOU SPEAK IT?!?
 
saywhat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would comment in this thread, but it would be redundant.

and I don't want to piss off Jules
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*hides in bathroom*
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *hides in bathroom*


And if that dumbass had just stayed in the bathroom instead of trying to play Rambo he'd have probably lived.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vudukungfu: *hides in bathroom*

And if that dumbass had just stayed in the bathroom instead of trying to play Rambo he'd have probably lived.


Seriously? He had them both dead to rights in that apartment. That was no accident. That was a miracle!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know we think of Americans (rightfully) as drug addled opportunists, but there's a big economy in Canada just to fill in the gaps in US trade embargoes. Cuban cigars are the most obvious one, but don't discount the others.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akallen404: That was no accident. That was a miracle!



Like, according to Hoyle or...?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I know we think of Americans (rightfully) as drug addled opportunists, but there's a big economy in Canada just to fill in the gaps in US trade embargoes. Cuban cigars are the most obvious one, but don't discount the others.


Hey, as an American I resent that.  I am not an opportunist.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I know we think of Americans (rightfully) as drug addled opportunists, but there's a big economy in Canada just to fill in the gaps in US trade embargoes. Cuban cigars are the most obvious one, but don't discount the others.


we like our drugs up here, that's for sure.

You can keep your cigars as long as there's snow on the mountains, if you know what I mean.
 
IDisME
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Englebert Slaptyback: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Straight Outta Wells Branch: What?

Say 'what' again, motherfarker.

Wh-What?


[Fark user image image 609x389]

[Fark user image 217x122]

[Fark user image image 587x284]

Canadian, motherfarker, DO YOU SPEAK IT?!?


eh?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Lsherm: I know we think of Americans (rightfully) as drug addled opportunists, but there's a big economy in Canada just to fill in the gaps in US trade embargoes. Cuban cigars are the most obvious one, but don't discount the others.

Hey, as an American I resent that.  I am not an opportunist.


I'll paypal you $10 to take that back.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

veale728: Don't go to Mexico if you owe money to Mexicam gangs.


Go to Mars if you owe money to Mexican gangs.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.