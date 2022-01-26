 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Duke study finds the Moderna booster kinda sucks after six months   (wral.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This must be why fLU shOtS Don'T Work!!! something something Soros pizza Hillary graboids jade helm Hunter....
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What? That's called repeat business.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So basically it is like a flu vaccine.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fact that there *is* a booster tells you that effectiveness fades with time, like many other vaccines.

Film at 11.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter how many anti-bodies you have left after six months.

What matters is that your body remembers how to make more when it comes into contact with that virus again.
 
UpNorthMeech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So you're telling me I need a another shot six months from this past Friday?

ok then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"This is not uncommon for mRNA vaccines or for vaccines in general," Montefiori said. "Antibodies go down because the body figures it does not need to maintain them at that high level. It doesn't mean there is no protection -- there is immunologic memory."

Total antibody count is NOT a measure of disease resistance. If it was, no vaccine would work after six months, period.
 
jman144
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not a virologist, but the way I understand it there are certain immune cells in your body that store copies of the information needed to identify and destroy foreign microbes in case or re-exposure. If they encounter said microbe again, they re-initiate the process of producing a large set of immune cells to kill it off.

This way, the body doesn't need a full set of specialized cells circulating in the system for every single microbe it's ever been exposed to at all times, which would be impractical or even impossible.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, we'll need another dose by then anyway, because we'll be up to the Tau variant.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/i can has just a little heresy?
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
files.abovetopsecret.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: So basically it is like a flu vaccine.


Yeah, it's been looking for a while not that the future is probably just going to be everyone needing a new tuned-up booster for the current variant every 6-12 months. That doesn't seem like that big a deal, but, considering the clusterfark that ensued trying to get everyone vaccinated once, and the fact that only about half of Americans get flu shots, well...I suspect seasonal waves are just going to be a thing, now.

(The thing that really gives me pause, and which I think nobody has an accurate model for yet, is what the mortality over time looks like if you just roll the dice every year. If a disease is 0.5% fatal every time you get it, and you get it every year, that's a 4.8% fatality rate over 10 years. That's back of the envelope math that says nothing about how long protection from previous infections lasts, how dangerous the current variant is, etc.)
 
Rucker10
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guess I'll get another one then /shrug
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It increases resistance 20-fold, then only offers a 13.7-fold increase in resistance 6 months later.

I need to hug my emotional support ebola to get through this.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Then I'll...get another one?
 
eKonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also, if I ate food yesterday, why is it that I'm hungry again today? Obviously food kind of sucks...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The headline must come from Duke, because it sucks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: It increases resistance 20-fold, then only offers a 13.7-fold increase in resistance 6 months later.

I need to hug my emotional support ebola to get through this.


cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

THIS.  Getting a vaccine is useless.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is normal with vaccines.  T-cells play a big role in defenses, and the booster trains the t-cells, which is why studies are showing people who didn't get boosted are still seeing pretty decent protection compared to those that are completely unvaxxed.  It's also why the body has a stronger protection against flu variants it's seen before
 
