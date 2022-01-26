 Skip to content
Today is National Spouses Day, so let's all take a few moments to appreciate other people's spouses
30
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]


That's not Henny Youngman.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nah, I don't wanna taste your dick.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sometimes they're in my thoughts.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this a Fark Key Party alert?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]

That's not Henny Youngman.


It's the internet, man... you'll never be able to keep it straight.

/was annoyed by that too
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Say Hi to YOUR wife and MY kids.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
posting a photo and bragging about your wife on social media is totally not weird.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear god, no. No no no, I love my GF too much to ever do something so evil as marry her.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I also choose this guy's dead wife.
 
rfenster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My wife is just farking awesome. Her all too human flaws are minor in comparison to her badassery. Last person in the world you want to fark with; she will hand you your ass.  I admired this in her from the start, 33 years ago.

Just thought I'd acknowledge her.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


My wife.

/That's the ticket.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image image 850x1275]


Reminded me of this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Nah, I don't wanna taste your dick.


Sorry. Your loss.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is the appreciation I showed for your mom last night sufficient?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]

That's not Henny Youngman.


Hey, he's not even an Oldman anymore!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DRTFA: rfenster: [Fark user image image 850x1275]

Reminded me of this
[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: Is the appreciation I showed for your mom last night sufficient?


Depends
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before you make fun of your spouse's choices, remember that you're one of your spouse's choices.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't deserve MrsEspiaBoricua. But she still loves me. Reasons unknown. That is all.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DRTFA: rfenster: [Fark user image image 850x1275]

Reminded me of this
[Fark user image 425x318]



Who else is now hungry for JiffyPop?
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife's ass.   I think that's how it goes.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's wife's ass.   I think that's how it goes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: OdradekRex: [Fark user image 225x225]

That's not Henny Youngman.


"Who's on first?"
 
