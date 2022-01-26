 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 26 is 'bamboozle' as in: "Some plants require very specific soils, but bamboozle grow just about anywhere"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say it was Emeril Legasse and Snoop Dog getting together to cook and going all Bamboozle.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See also:
Trump, Donald J.

Trump, Donald J.:
See also....
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
subby needs a jab with a sharp stick
nice one
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bamboozle sounds like an exploding cocktail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cwheelie: subby needs a jab with a sharp stick
nice one


I really like these. Kudos to whomever writes them, they're a lot of fun.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
