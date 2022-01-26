 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1979, one of the most important inventions of mankind made their debut. That's right, Daisy Dukes
    More: Vintage, Dukes of Hazzard, cousins Bo Duke, General Lee, Luke Duke, good-old-boy cousins, car chases, rural South, fast driving  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*barf*
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*


Those are Daisy Pukes.

Related, but not the same thing.
 
dericwater
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*

Those are Daisy Pukes.

Related, but not the same thing.


And what peeks out are Daisy Cukes.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*


dude.
that's worse than a rugbyjock post.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jimpapa: gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*

dude.
that's worse than a rugbyjock post.


Oh yeah? Just GIS 'Daisy Dukes funny'.

There are some lines I will not cross.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Cooter.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread needs to be back on track

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: jimpapa: gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*

dude.
that's worse than a rugbyjock post.

Oh yeah? Just GIS 'Daisy Dukes funny'.

There are some lines I will not cross.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well this turned into a wieners thread.

Clearly it's ladies' night.
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Starts at 2:09.
Best part of the remake
Dukes of Hazzard (2005) official trailer with Jessica Simpson - Daily Mail
Youtube -qAkr3_QPEg
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimpapa: gopher321: [Fark user image 850x888]

*barf*

dude.
that's worse than a rugbyjock post.


No... you're not remembering RJ properly if you feel that's worse - just sayin'
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image 426x223]


The first WAS blue.

/ Catherine Bach was a complete ditz
// Wopat was stoned
/// Schneider was underaged
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not even a picture of the General Lee in TFA.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 400x401]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In our employee manual at work, it specifically mentions "Daisy Dukes" as being "not work-appropriate clothing".
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This thread needs to be back on track

[Fark user image 850x1120]


I'll be right Bach back.
 
ColSanders
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DoH was the only show that could bring me in from playing outside.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: This thread needs to be back on track

[Fark user image 850x1120]


Thank you for your service.
 
