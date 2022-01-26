 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If you want to understand America, you have to understand the South. So grab a gun, burn a cross, and start sweet-talking your sister -- we got us some learnin' to do   (npr.org) divider line
94
    More: Murica, Race, Slavery, lot of people, Racism, White people, Black people, exploitation of Black labor, Author Imani Perry  
•       •       •

1471 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 11:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



94 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one thing I truly loved about Bourdain... if you are some coastal elite who has never set foot south of the Mason-Dixon line... just watch his shows on Louisiana/West Virginia/South Carolina/Ozarks... He did all the hard work for you.

Warts and all, there it is. Good and bad... Not exactly a dissertation, but done in a way where you get the gist of it.

I've lived in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky (well, does Basic Training really count? not really... but I did go out to see some crazy f*cking church people who said we should kill all the Muslims...)

Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really love me some good Gumbo. Or Shrimps and Grits.
I'm gonna have to whoop up a Mardi Gras menu.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most 'casually racist' place I've ever been in.....was Boston
Like they didn't hold back with the N word.
And at least in the South, you encounter black people in positions of 'power' like bank loan officers, HR people, Doctors...etc. in Boston. Nope...just doormen and bellhops.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to get a thorough understanding about how we got to where we are, I highly recommend this very thoughtful and informative book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To understand all is to Forgive all" -

Boy was *that* motherfarker ever on drugs!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larnin', subby.  LARNIN'.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The most 'casually racist' place I've ever been in.....was Boston
Like they didn't hold back with the N word.
And at least in the South, you encounter black people in positions of 'power' like bank loan officers, HR people, Doctors...etc. in Boston. Nope...just doormen and bellhops.


Cincinnati in the 90's.  It had a really weird racial vibe that didn't feel good.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported for CRT
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, we shan't be going down that broken road.
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when someone suggests a game of "corn-hole" on the front garden.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman.


It's a straw man that a lot of people accept as fact without ever investigating further.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.


Tell that to them, not us.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's one thing I truly loved about Bourdain... if you are some coastal elite who has never set foot south of the Mason-Dixon line... just watch his shows on Louisiana/West Virginia/South Carolina/Ozarks... He did all the hard work for you.

Warts and all, there it is. Good and bad... Not exactly a dissertation, but done in a way where you get the gist of it.

I've lived in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky (well, does Basic Training really count? not really... but I did go out to see some crazy f*cking church people who said we should kill all the Muslims...)

Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The ideas about race, we get them from the way the stage was set in the South from the beginning," she says. "It is, in some ways, an origin point for the way the whole nation operates."

Uh oh, that sounds like CRT to me! I need to call the hotline to report this thoughtcrime in progress.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understand the South? I'm not their therapist. Besides- they're out of network.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I really love me some good Gumbo. Or Shrimps and Grits.
I'm gonna have to whoop up a Mardi Gras menu.


Whilst we were in Mobile last year, my brother and I ate at a fish place. My only complaint is that they left the tails on the skrimp... which is, apparently, very much how you should expect skrimp to be served in the gulf.

/ in my defense, the skrimps had just came out of the boiler and it tough to peal them without getting burned
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I come across a violent armed sociopath, trying to "understand" him is low on my list of things to do.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cliché to call the South gun-grabbin', cross-burnin' sister farkers. Good job subby.

I've lived in the South for most of my life, but have also lived elsewhere. I'd posit that you're just as likely, if not more, to find confederate flag waving racist dickbags in Michigan and rural Pennsylvania than you are around my current southern domicile.

Ok, that last part maybe isn't completely true. If I get out of the city into the sticks, there is plenty of racist flags flying, I guess all I'm really saying is that scum with questionable moral character exists everywhere in the US.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.


I think maybe that's what she's trying to say.
The followup sentence probably should've been "But they're not as pristine as they think they are."
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.


Yeah, kinda blew my mind when I realized the southern town I moved to had two Methodist churches, roughly two blocks away from each other, one that pretty much only black people go to, and one that pretty much only white people go to.  Like, there's no label, no strict requirement that people only attend the one that matches their skin color, just a longstanding unspoken agreement to self-segregate (no doubt a holdover from when such segregation was more or less mandated).
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "To understand all is to Forgive all" -

Boy was *that* motherfarker ever on drugs!


Well, I think it's okay as long as you don't entertain the corollary, "To forgive all is to forget all."
Forgive, sure. Forgiveness is cool.
But never, ever forget.
And when someone shows you who they are, believe them.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: optikeye: I really love me some good Gumbo. Or Shrimps and Grits.
I'm gonna have to whoop up a Mardi Gras menu.

Whilst we were in Mobile last year, my brother and I ate at a fish place. My only complaint is that they left the tails on the skrimp... which is, apparently, very much how you should expect skrimp to be served in the gulf.

/ in my defense, the skrimps had just came out of the boiler and it tough to peal them without getting burned


I find it mildly hilarious that someone that calls them "skrimps" would find it strange that they would still have the tail attached.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: optikeye: The most 'casually racist' place I've ever been in.....was Boston
Like they didn't hold back with the N word.
And at least in the South, you encounter black people in positions of 'power' like bank loan officers, HR people, Doctors...etc. in Boston. Nope...just doormen and bellhops.

Cincinnati in the 90's.  It had a really weird racial vibe that didn't feel good.


I currently live in Cincy, and downtown does have a weird vibe.

It feels like people 'plundered' OTR, and have since made this place that was once like an enclave of black culture and life too expensive to live in anymore.

One of the few gripes I have about the place.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.

Yeah, kinda blew my mind when I realized the southern town I moved to had two Methodist churches, roughly two blocks away from each other, one that pretty much only black people go to, and one that pretty much only white people go to.  Like, there's no label, no strict requirement that people only attend the one that matches their skin color, just a longstanding unspoken agreement to self-segregate (no doubt a holdover from when such segregation was more or less mandated).


At least the Black people own the building and the cemetery.  In my rural California hometown, Spanish services were held in the same building as English, but on Wednesdays so that the white people didn't have to cross paths with then.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.

Yeah, kinda blew my mind when I realized the southern town I moved to had two Methodist churches, roughly two blocks away from each other, one that pretty much only black people go to, and one that pretty much only white people go to.Like, there's no label, no strict requirement that people only attend the one that matches their skin color, just a longstanding unspoken agreement to self-segregate (no doubt a holdover from when such segregation was more or less mandated).


Have you ever heard a bunch of amature white people sing in church. It's like they all start on different pages and and finally catch up and mumble through on the last stanza.
Black people in church have that shait down. Tight.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR

SEC FOOTBALL!!!!!!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: It's cliché to call the South gun-grabbin', cross-burnin' sister farkers. Good job subby.

I've lived in the South for most of my life, but have also lived elsewhere. I'd posit that you're just as likely, if not more, to find confederate flag waving racist dickbags in Michigan and rural Pennsylvania than you are around my current southern domicile.

Ok, that last part maybe isn't completely true. If I get out of the city into the sticks, there is plenty of racist flags flying, I guess all I'm really saying is that scum with questionable moral character exists everywhere in the US.


A lot of the issues with race in terms of North/South are now more of an urban/rural issue.

Where are minorites flocking to now - Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, or central Pennsylvania, southern Illinois, the UP of Michigan? By the strictest definition, the latter three are the "North", but you wouldn't think it from a look at the locals in those areas.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's one thing I truly loved about Bourdain... if you are some coastal elite who has never set foot south of the Mason-Dixon line... just watch his shows on Louisiana/West Virginia/South Carolina/Ozarks... He did all the hard work for you.

Warts and all, there it is. Good and bad... Not exactly a dissertation, but done in a way where you get the gist of it.

I've lived in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky (well, does Basic Training really count? not really... but I did go out to see some crazy f*cking church people who said we should kill all the Muslims...)

Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.


I don't think we will ever be able to do that.  Right now, the state of Idaho, which is 70% Republican, is on the verge of splitting apart because half the Republicans in the state now believe that the other half aren't "Republican Enough".  It shows that every time one "tribe" takes over a region, that tribe will immediately split into smaller tribes that want to go to war with other over ever-insignificant differences.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... yeah?

The headline of TFA is kinda farking up the framing of this by reinforcing the exact opposite of the right thing, but the thrust of her argument seems to be that treating the confederate states as some sort of separate entity with distinct politics and movements separate from the rest results in a lot of really stupid results in historical and political analysis since it's actually one continuous society with no barriers to either communication or physical movement.

The internal framing of labor issues gets really farking weird, especially, since most US historians until very recently always tried to make a big deal about how post-reformation labor abuses and chattel slavery are two totally separate, distinctive things that have nothing to do with each other... when literally the US only started having chattel slavery as a result of a labor dispute (mostly between white people) in a company town (Jamestown) which predated basically all of the towns we mythologize as founding towns of America (e.g. Plymouth) and which was... pretty much exactly the same as the coal towns of west Virginia in structure and using slavery and state violence to respond to basically the same situation (striking workers) as WV did the coal wars, with the same tactics more or less.

... oh, hey, didn't see you there, Amazon's current business practices.  How'd you get into this post?

Like... I'm not necessarily going to say that this weird attempt to cordon off the one part of our history and pretend it's totally a different thing from the rest of our history is intentionally an effort to prevent us from ever fixing certain major problems that exclusively benefit a wealthy elite, it's not necessarily a conspiracy as such... but it definitely gets used that way on a regular basis, so I approve of this effort to maybe crack that false wall a bit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cortez the Killer: iheartscotch: optikeye: I really love me some good Gumbo. Or Shrimps and Grits.
I'm gonna have to whoop up a Mardi Gras menu.

Whilst we were in Mobile last year, my brother and I ate at a fish place. My only complaint is that they left the tails on the skrimp... which is, apparently, very much how you should expect skrimp to be served in the gulf.

/ in my defense, the skrimps had just came out of the boiler and it tough to peal them without getting burned

I find it mildly hilarious that someone that calls them "skrimps" would find it strange that they would still have the tail attached.


The tail attached is like a little handle. Also...that's the bit that 'protective' when boiling the shrimps it keeps it from losing it's shrimpy MOIST goodness when cooking. Tho ideally boiled shrimp should be fully in the shell. Skinny  Legs and all.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's one thing I truly loved about Bourdain... if you are some coastal elite who has never set foot south of the Mason-Dixon line... just watch his shows on Louisiana/West Virginia/South Carolina/Ozarks... He did all the hard work for you.

Warts and all, there it is. Good and bad... Not exactly a dissertation, but done in a way where you get the gist of it.

I've lived in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky (well, does Basic Training really count? not really... but I did go out to see some crazy f*cking church people who said we should kill all the Muslims...)

Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.


That's nice, dear, but there's one area of the country that legalized slavery and instituted Jim Crow.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loreweaver: I don't think we will ever be able to do that.  Right now, the state of Idaho, which is 70% Republican, is on the verge of splitting apart because half the Republicans in the state now believe that the other half aren't "Republican Enough".


You go 50 miles east of Hippy Portland. You might as well be in Selma Alabama, with more snow and Carhart jackets.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To understand the South, I'm convinced, you need to understand the ancestors of white Southerners---the Ulster Protestants.

Ultimately they were descended from mercenaries recruited in Scottish/English border country. That they were amazing warriors, when they cared to be, is not in serious dispute. Thing was that they weren't suited to doing jobs that needed doing in an industrial state in peacetime beyond mentally undemanding farm and factory work.

The Southern man inherited his Ulster forebears' religiosity, anti-intellectualism, paranoia, and taste for violence and drink.

He also inherited his bigotry. Their Black neighbours were the target of the hatred that in Ulster the Protestants had reserved for the native Irish.

More generally, he inherited the Ulsterman's mistrust of all outsiders. Ulster "loyalists" were only ever to their own tribe. They opposed, often violently, any attempt by Westminster to force them to share power with other British subjects living in Ireland.

So there you have it. Real America (TM) is Ulster with atomic  bombs.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Cortez the Killer: iheartscotch: optikeye: I really love me some good Gumbo. Or Shrimps and Grits.
I'm gonna have to whoop up a Mardi Gras menu.

Whilst we were in Mobile last year, my brother and I ate at a fish place. My only complaint is that they left the tails on the skrimp... which is, apparently, very much how you should expect skrimp to be served in the gulf.

/ in my defense, the skrimps had just came out of the boiler and it tough to peal them without getting burned

I find it mildly hilarious that someone that calls them "skrimps" would find it strange that they would still have the tail attached.

The tail attached is like a little handle. Also...that's the bit that 'protective' when boiling the shrimps it keeps it from losing it's shrimpy MOIST goodness when cooking. Tho ideally boiled shrimp should be fully in the shell. Skinny  Legs and all.


Agree on full shell for boiled shrimp. Typically, the shrimp are put into an ice bath after the boil. Then served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and horseradish. Now I want shrimp.

/And crawfish. Season is getting close.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should anyone have to cater to close-minded, paranoid folk's perceptions when they just eat up only what they want to believe?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Birmingham Alabama ain't exactly the full Southern experience when it comes to race relations in the 21st century.  The real divide isn't North vs South anymore, it's urban vs rural usually... yes Boston is an often noted northern exception.

If you stick to the cities, even in the south, you're probably going to be fine.  It's the small towns on state highways you have to worry about.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: optikeye: The most 'casually racist' place I've ever been in.....was Boston
Like they didn't hold back with the N word.
And at least in the South, you encounter black people in positions of 'power' like bank loan officers, HR people, Doctors...etc. in Boston. Nope...just doormen and bellhops.

Cincinnati in the 90's.  It had a really weird racial vibe that didn't feel good.


Which eventually blew up with the 2001 Over-the-Rhine riots

/The National Underground Railroad Museum opened in Cincy a few years later - I wonder if that helped shift some of the cultural tides as it is a great museum and a point of pride now for the city
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight million people on Long Island and I've never, once in my life, heard a single media outlet telling the people of Cullman, Alabama that they need to understand the concerns of people in Ronkonkoma.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Loreweaver: I don't think we will ever be able to do that.  Right now, the state of Idaho, which is 70% Republican, is on the verge of splitting apart because half the Republicans in the state now believe that the other half aren't "Republican Enough".

You go 50 miles east of Hippy Portland. You might as well be in Selma Alabama, with more snow and Carhart jackets.


Idaho is one of those places I lived when it wasn't the south. You're not wrong (like, at all).
 
KJUW89
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read once that the South really won the Civil War by making the (metaphorical) land too poisoned to grow anything but racism.  Kind of a gut-punch.

/born in the South
//left before it touched me too much
///West coast gal for life
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: That's nice, dear, but there's one area of the country that legalized slavery and instituted Jim Crow.


Washington DC? New York? Good Lord Man...take your blinders off.

Of the Northern states, New York was next to last in abolishing slavery. (In New Jersey, mandatory, unpaid "apprenticeships" did not end until the Thirteenth Amendment ended slavery, in 1865.)[3]:44

"Oh we'll just call it 'Mandatory UnPaid Apprenticeships" ......we're good now, right.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.

Yeah, kinda blew my mind when I realized the southern town I moved to had two Methodist churches, roughly two blocks away from each other, one that pretty much only black people go to, and one that pretty much only white people go to.  Like, there's no label, no strict requirement that people only attend the one that matches their skin color, just a longstanding unspoken agreement to self-segregate (no doubt a holdover from when such segregation was more or less mandated).


My town is in Little Texas (aka southeast New Mexico).  There are way too many churches, revival centers, and fellowship centers.  1 for every 308 residents.  9 different Baptist churches.  5 different Church of Christs.  3 different Church of Gods.  2 Catholic churches, despite this being one big parish.  It's because there are different denominations true, but there are also the Spanish churches and the English churches, in addition to churches just for the tiny Black community.  Instead of having different times for different language sessions, they have different churches.  It's ridiculous.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before a bunch of butthurt Southerners start compl......nevermind.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houginator: Lambskincoat: "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."

I agree that racism was carefully shaped in the South, but it doesn't logically follow that the rest of America is "pristine" regarding racism, that's a strawman. Sure you may be more likely to hear the N-word used publicly in the North, but there are worse things than name calling. The South is extremely racially segregated, to an extent that is odd to a non-Southerner. Outside of the South people are socially separated by race, but in the South it almost feels like an agreed upon formality. I would merely characterize the difference, as just that, a different "type" of racism, but just as bad.

Yeah, kinda blew my mind when I realized the southern town I moved to had two Methodist churches, roughly two blocks away from each other, one that pretty much only black people go to, and one that pretty much only white people go to.  Like, there's no label, no strict requirement that people only attend the one that matches their skin color, just a longstanding unspoken agreement to self-segregate (no doubt a holdover from when such segregation was more or less mandated).


I remember someone saying that Sunday morning was the most segregated time in America. Not just race. Age too.

/yes, some megachurches are mixed but that's because they are prosperity gospel here the greedy go "worship"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's one thing I truly loved about Bourdain... if you are some coastal elite who has never set foot south of the Mason-Dixon line... just watch his shows on Louisiana/West Virginia/South Carolina/Ozarks... He did all the hard work for you.

Warts and all, there it is. Good and bad... Not exactly a dissertation, but done in a way where you get the gist of it.

I've lived in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky (well, does Basic Training really count? not really... but I did go out to see some crazy f*cking church people who said we should kill all the Muslims...)

Point is... we're all f*cked up. They are just really f*cked up. But, we all have our issues and we need to find a way to live together.


Hard to live together with people who:

1. Want to cut their own taxes while sucking tax dollars out of your state.
2. Actively say they want to kill you.
3. Vote for representatives who support voter suppression and coups.
4. Despite you funding their trash lifestyle, they still hate you, subsist she you, and want to kill you.
5. Actively are against mask and vaccine mandates so they can endanger and kill as many innocent people as possible and keep the pandemic going as long as possible.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racism is a AMERICAN problem. Not just a Southern Problem.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am astonished at the degree to which racism is tolerated in this country, almost always because no one ever seems to have the courage to deny and confront racists, especially when they are your own family and friends.  It is an endless loop of abusers and those who enable them by either their silence or their acceptance of the behavior.  Abuse is so normalized in our society that even challenging it seems impossible to most people.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: To understand the South, I'm convinced, you need to understand the ancestors of white Southerners---the Ulster Protestants.

Ultimately they were descended from mercenaries recruited in Scottish/English border country. That they were amazing warriors, when they cared to be, is not in serious dispute. Thing was that they weren't suited to doing jobs that needed doing in an industrial state in peacetime beyond mentally undemanding farm and factory work.

The Southern man inherited his Ulster forebears' religiosity, anti-intellectualism, paranoia, and taste for violence and drink.

He also inherited his bigotry. Their Black neighbours were the target of the hatred that in Ulster the Protestants had reserved for the native Irish.

More generally, he inherited the Ulsterman's mistrust of all outsiders. Ulster "loyalists" were only ever to their own tribe. They opposed, often violently, any attempt by Westminster to force them to share power with other British subjects living in Ireland.

So there you have it. Real America (TM) is Ulster with atomic  bombs.


Expect red staters to become increasingly violent in the next decade and plan accordingly.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Why should anyone have to cater to close-minded, paranoid folk's perceptions when they just eat up only what they want to believe?


https://forsetti.tumblr.com/post/153181757500/on-rural-america-understanding-isnt-the-problem/amp
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.