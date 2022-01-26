 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   COVID-19 is like food during Stalin's purges: some people just don't get it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make Covid disappear like the people in the photos who used to stand next to Stalin?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding blood leaking out of your ass and staining the bed is a sign of many things.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can we make Covid disappear like the people in the photos who used to stand next to Stalin?


Or at least anti-vaxxers.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have a supervisor whose entire family got COVID in succession. His wife, both children. He never got it, but he was continually close-contacted for six weeks running and stuck working from home.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I spent a week caring for a COVID patient and didn't get it.  As far as I can tell, I haven't been exposed to any of the celebrity coronaviruses, but there's always a chance I've had a C-list one that looked like a cold at some point in the past.

Mostly I attribute it to being double-vaxxed, applying pre-emptive self care and a healthy dose of dumb luck.  And I'm getting a booster tomorrow, because dumb luck only takes you so far.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I reckon I'm immune, for no good reason.

also thrice inoculated cos I ain't that stupid.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: I reckon I'm immune, for no good reason.

also thrice inoculated cos I ain't that stupid.


Third time is a charm.

Until it isn't

But the fourth will be here before we know it.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can we make Covid disappear like the people in the photos who used to stand next to Stalin?


You mean lie about it and spread the lie through propaganda?  Let me think...
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nearly everyone around me caught it back in November. Started with my wife, then one of my employees, then my son, then my secretary, then my other son and my neighbor. Over the course of about 8 days, I tested negative 4 times.

After the last round of testing, on the day my youngest and my neighbor caught it, the health department called me and said that I was probably a carrier. All the contract tracing led back to me, but because I was fully vaxxed and not showing any symptoms, it probably wasn't coming up on the rapid tests.

I quarantined for a few days until everyone else was released
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hiding in your mom's basement with three layers of valveless FFP2 masks on your chin, ordering canned food online and leaving it on the porch for two days after delivery protects you like 100%
 
