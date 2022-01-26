 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Biden warns he may sanction Vladimir Putin directly if Russia invades Ukraine, raising the tragic possibility of Putin having to downgrade to a Saltine cracker   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, President Joe Biden, NATO, World War II, White House, NATO allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sooner Putin shuffles off this mortal coil, the better.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty sneaky, smitty... kudos!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another sign that the democrats are in disarray and Biden is weak. For shame, libs.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contrasted with tfg "let's just do whatever daddy pooty poot tells me"

Hard to know the real patriot
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: That was pretty sneaky, smitty... kudos!


Putin will still have a polonium umbrella in his mitt ...
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin on the Ritz
Youtube 6AMLF8OBmQM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send a collections agent to repo his tiny giraffe collection.
 
lakrfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Just another sign that the democrats are in disarray and Biden is weak. For shame, libs.


Putin misses his lapdog, the Hairless Orange Pussyhound.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which raises the question, given all the bullshiat Putin's pulled the past decades, why aren't we sanctioning him personally already?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just threaten to send a single platoon of Finns to defend Ukraine...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a sec,
How do you sanction crack?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad people willing to take things that don't belong to them don't really care if you say "you're not allowed to have this"

Obviously they're willing to just take it
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: We should just threaten to send a single platoon of Finns to defend Ukraine...

[Fark user image image 338x178]


Foundations of Geopolitics outlines Russia's goal of the Finlandization of Europe.

The White Death was the first thing I thought of when I read that. Careful what you wish for, Vlad.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone-strike the mofo

-Lithuania

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Which raises the question, given all the bullshiat Putin's pulled the past decades, why aren't we sanctioning him personally already?


I would imagine behind the scenes the USA and Russia have very secretive meetings that work out all the details like spy swapping, info exchanges and a whole lot of other stuff us normal citizens don't know about.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart political move, cut off the RNC money at the source.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Wait a sec,
How do you sanction crack?


Demonetize Russia's YouTube content.
DJ Blyatman & XS Project - How We Party (Official Video)
Youtube agV86_dFVOE
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I say we send him a tin of poo for Valentine's Day, with a tag that says "From China".

/eat your heart out, Machiavelli
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what personal sanctions against Putin would accomplish. He can insulate himself very well. He is quite possibly the richest person in the world. It's just that most of his wealth is unofficial, so you don't see him on the list with Musk and Bezos and Zuck and that whole crew. But you could deprive him of hundreds of billions worth of assets and he will have easy access to many billions more. He will not suffer, other than being pissed off.
 
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: [media0.giphy.com image 498x334] [View Full Size image _x_]


that's gotta be my favourite gif of recent times.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I'm not sure what personal sanctions against Putin would accomplish. He can insulate himself very well. He is quite possibly the richest person in the world. It's just that most of his wealth is unofficial, so you don't see him on the list with Musk and Bezos and Zuck and that whole crew. But you could deprive him of hundreds of billions worth of assets and he will have easy access to many billions more. He will not suffer, other than being pissed off.


Pissing off the richest man in the world is a way of making him suffer as it makes it clear that they aren't quite as powerful as they think they are.  Money is a means, what rich men really crave is power.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Juc: sleze: [media0.giphy.com image 498x334] [View Full Size image _x_]

that's gotta be my favourite gif of recent times.


Yes.. but the song should play while viewing....
 
