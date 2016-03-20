 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Court denies Sinaloan drug cartel kingpin "El Chapo's" appeal, rules that he will remain behind bars for the rest of his life or until he finishes his next tunnel - whichever comes first   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Jury, United States, Appeal, Court, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, trial judge, Judge Brian Cogan, Law  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2022 at 5:13 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is he in a Supermax?  If so, good luck.  But if he manages to tunnel out, send him to Gitmo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images.hellogiggles.comView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
El Chapo did nothing wrong.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Is he in a Supermax?  If so, good luck.  But if he manages to tunnel out, send him to Gitmo.


This is why Gitmo will never be closed.

Too many people find the idea of a Gitmo to be far too useful.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tunnel Snakes Rule!!
Youtube S0ximxe4XtU
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Is he in a Supermax?  If so, good luck.  But if he manages to tunnel out, send him to Gitmo.


Drop him naked on a deserted Aleutian island, preferably one with a bear population. Stick a tracker in his ass, only check on him if he stops moving for a week.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I initially read that as "Singalong drug cartel kingpin".
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So... unverified sex abuse allegations against him that the jury supposedly heard about would have unduly influenced the jury to find him guilty on all the charges that *were* brought against him in US Federal court? That seems to be a bit of a stretch (and the appeals court agrees with that assessment).
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: El Chapo did nothing wrong.


He only killed unvaxed narco-terrorists.
 
gideon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Is he in a Supermax?  If so, good luck.  But if he manages to tunnel out, send him to Gitmo.


Good luck getting out of Florence ADX.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.