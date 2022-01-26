 Skip to content
(Architectural Digest)   Minimalism is bullshiat, Marie Kondo is an asshat, and her acolytes are brainwashed morons. So anyway, how's your morning going?   (architecturaldigest.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
piles have a chronological meaning to them...people know how many inches they have to go down on a pile to get so many weeks or months back in time, and that makes it very easy to find things

YES!!! I refer to this as archaeological organization.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Absolutely Fabulous Betina &Max early years
Youtube YhYi229qPXQ
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inside every minimalist hides a hoarder screaming about wasted space.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sparks joy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minimalism itself is not bullshiat. The idea that you can read a single book of pseudo-psychological garbage, throw out some junk you haven't used in a while, and completely reinvent yourself as a person is what's bullshiat.

If you read her book, found some it intriguing, and went on to read up more about the underlying ideas and principles of a minimalist lifestyle, thinking all the while about what seemed useful and applicable to you as you formulated a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the concept, and only then started making substantive changes to not only your existing possessions, but how you approach everything you encounter, then you're doing something worthy, interesting, and real.

If you read her book, threw out stuff that didn't make you happy at the particular moment in time, and are now sitting around wondering you don't actually feel any different, then yeah. This headline is for you.

See also, "diet fads," "eastern philosophies," "exercise," "career as novelist," and, I dunno, a thousand or so other life changing ideas that actually require, you know, effort.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All my stuff sparks joy. But there is a limit.

Arcade Fire - Everything Now (Official Video)
Youtube zC30BYR3CUk
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worry about my tendency to hoard, so a conscious examination (and purging) of items I own has been useful to me.

I also live in a relatively small house, so keeping things simple and decluttered decreases my overall anxiety.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love having organized storage, and generally think that people have too much stuff that they don't need.

I also think that getting rid of everything you don't use regularly because you can always buy another one if you decide you need it later is just as much a rich consumption-culture pathology as the stereotype of a woman with a giant closet full of shoes she never wears.

Also, if you have any kind of workshop, you absolutely need some storage for random pieces of stuff that you might or might not ever use, because you never know when you might need wood panel or bracket or giant 50W wire-wound resistor or something.

In conclusion, please tell my in-laws to stop dumping random crap at my house because they think I might be able to use it, I can only throw so much of it out without my wife noticing. Thank you.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.
 
Theeng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lady with book out talks about how other lady with book out is wrong.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not getting rid of my stuff, it's my stuff.

/My
//Stuff
///
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My work laptop does not spark joy
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.


This.

When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."

It was blatant consumerist propaganda, and it farking worked.
 
payattention
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.


And we are done here. If anyone doesn't get this... well, I doubt anyone can help you... except maybe Amazon.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a noticable difference between someone who prefers a bit of organization, and someone who is ascetic-curious.

Both are strange, but only one can tell me where to find the kitchen shears.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I worked with someone who's desk was under a pile of reference books and papers, just like the movies. You couldn't see an inch of the desk and the stacks were taller than her head. Her computer desktop was just as bad, with so many icons they didn't tile correctly.

But if I asked her if she had such-and-such document she could pick it out of the heap within 5 seconds.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.


And that's the part that isn't BS.  You don't need to throw everything away, just stop buying/accumulating things you don't really need.
 
JessieL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Minimalism is great for people who don't actually live in their home much.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: Lady with book out talks about how other lady with book out is wrong.


Yeah...I'm still going with minimalism (at least in the sense that I would rather have less). Less resources dedicated to upkeep of fewer things, more attention to what I have, more space in my house to just farking breathe in my own damn house - I don't need to escape my house to 'get away' and have some space.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone is upset they've been being hounded by a friend or loved one to clean up their carefully "organized" and "curated" mess.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those broken people dying from black mold inhalation on Hoarders must be the most creative people on the planet.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Article is an ad for a book about accepting that you weren't actually going to sort through your garbage pile of a house.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Marie Kondo's approach to clothes helped me a good deal. Getting rid of clothes that I wasn't going to wear anymore was great for me and I was able to donate a lot of clothes that were in in good condition. Also her ways of folding clothes helped with my organization and efficiency. I didn't bother with any of her other stuff, though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I love having organized storage, and generally think that people have too much stuff that they don't need.

I also think that getting rid of everything you don't use regularly because you can always buy another one if you decide you need it later is just as much a rich consumption-culture pathology as the stereotype of a woman with a giant closet full of shoes she never wears.

Also, if you have any kind of workshop, you absolutely need some storage for random pieces of stuff that you might or might not ever use, because you never know when you might need wood panel or bracket or giant 50W wire-wound resistor or something.

In conclusion, please tell my in-laws to stop dumping random crap at my house because they think I might be able to use it, I can only throw so much of it out without my wife noticing. Thank you.


You're lucky. My mom has stored all of the furniture from both of my grandparents homes in her home. She's got old furniture packed-in everywhere. She's told me that she plotting to give all of this furniture to my future wife.

/ I've told her that my girlfriend and I like things how they are, we don't have room for 10-100 year old dressers and we're just going to sell it all. And if that doesn't work, we'll give it away to a women's shelter.

// my mom goes strangely deaf every time I remind her of this
 
Born Slippy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.


Article from a magazine whose audience is about consumerism in the name of keeping up with style is criticizing a method about reducing waste. Ok, got it.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Both are strange, but only one can tell me where to find the kitchen shears.


My wife has solved this in the maximalist way. Every drawer in the kitchen has a pair of shears.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."


How long is it worth keeping something just in case you might need it someday? Haven't used it in the last year? Five years?

Don't be wasteful. Don't keep junk. Don't buy things just because someday you might need them.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Hawk the Hawk: Both are strange, but only one can tell me where to find the kitchen shears.

My wife has solved this in the maximalist way. Every drawer in the kitchen has a pair of shears.


Was this before or after you commented that she'd been 'a bit snippy.'
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Hawk the Hawk: Both are strange, but only one can tell me where to find the kitchen shears.

My wife has solved this in the maximalist way. Every drawer in the kitchen has a pair of shears.


That's shear madness!

\I'll see myself out
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I worked with someone who's desk was under a pile of reference books and papers, just like the movies. You couldn't see an inch of the desk and the stacks were taller than her head. Her computer desktop was just as bad, with so many icons they didn't tile correctly.

But if I asked her if she had such-and-such document she could pick it out of the heap within 5 seconds.


And what would happen if she was hit by a bus or quit suddenly?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Madman drummers bummers: When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."

How long is it worth keeping something just in case you might need it someday? Haven't used it in the last year? Five years?

Don't be wasteful. Don't keep junk. Don't buy things just because someday you might need them.


As an avid RPG player, I feel attacked.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Hawk the Hawk: Both are strange, but only one can tell me where to find the kitchen shears.

My wife has solved this in the maximalist way. Every drawer in the kitchen has a pair of shears.


That's very cutting edge.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Extreme minimalism can become it's own obsession and problem.

I am definitely a minimalist in practice, and incorporate minimalist thoughts in the decor of my studio apartment for obvious reasons. I have no desire to maintain a storage unit, so I have reduced my belongings to what fits nicely in my space.

Kondo has great ideas though...(I have not read her book and have only seen a couple episodes of her show)
Specifically the "does it bring you joy or usefulness" credo is a solid basis to work on, but there's no need to be absolutist. For example: I have a ratchet set I haven't used in 2 years, but I'm not getting rid of it anytime soon.
 
JessieL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Madman drummers bummers: When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."

How long is it worth keeping something just in case you might need it someday? Haven't used it in the last year? Five years?

Don't be wasteful. Don't keep junk. Don't buy things just because someday you might need them.


I've got a number of tools that only get used every few years, but when they do they tend to save me hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Simple answers are stupid. The calculus of what's really worth keeping has a lot of dimensions.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Minimalism in a small space is sometimes required. But minimalism in a large space seems kind of ostentatious and wasteful. Like paying for 8 cars but you only drive one.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.


Had exactly the same thought when reading tfa.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Born Slippy: Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.

Article from a magazine whose audience is about consumerism in the name of keeping up with style is criticizing a method about reducing waste. Ok, got it.

AD

has always been more like Interior Design Digest, amirite?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

syrynxx: piles have a chronological meaning to them...people know how many inches they have to go down on a pile to get so many weeks or months back in time, and that makes it very easy to find things

YES!!! I refer to this as archaeological organization.


"Stratified storage" for me.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Martian_Astronomer: I love having organized storage, and generally think that people have too much stuff that they don't need.

I also think that getting rid of everything you don't use regularly because you can always buy another one if you decide you need it later is just as much a rich consumption-culture pathology as the stereotype of a woman with a giant closet full of shoes she never wears.

Also, if you have any kind of workshop, you absolutely need some storage for random pieces of stuff that you might or might not ever use, because you never know when you might need wood panel or bracket or giant 50W wire-wound resistor or something.

In conclusion, please tell my in-laws to stop dumping random crap at my house because they think I might be able to use it, I can only throw so much of it out without my wife noticing. Thank you.

You're lucky. My mom has stored all of the furniture from both of my grandparents homes in her home. She's got old furniture packed-in everywhere. She's told me that she plotting to give all of this furniture to my future wife.

/ I've told her that my girlfriend and I like things how they are, we don't have room for 10-100 year old dressers and we're just going to sell it all. And if that doesn't work, we'll give it away to a women's shelter.

// my mom goes strangely deaf every time I remind her of this


Dude with how shiatty and expensive furniture is nowadays, I would be thanking her for that. My house is furnished with 30 year old salvaged shiat we got sometimes from a dumpster because it was sturdy. And don't say Ikea, Ikea is all well and good but it breaks too easily.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Inside every minimalist hides a hoarder screaming about wasted space.


I had a minimalist screaming from within all the sh*t that I hoarded.

/it took years to get rid of all that crap that I dragged into that house.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Madman drummers bummers: When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."

How long is it worth keeping something just in case you might need it someday? Haven't used it in the last year? Five years?

Don't be wasteful. Don't keep junk. Don't buy things just because someday you might need them.


There's a difference between what you're urging and just throwing away everything. As with most things, it's not a binary choice: "minimalism" vs. "hoarding" in this case.

People can find a middle ground. Where that middle ground point is is unique to the individual or family involved.

When I lost a lot of weight a while back, the temptation was there for me to throw away all my fat clothes. But I stopped myself, because something like 95% of the people who lose weight end up gaining it back. I figured my chances of being in that other 5% were something less than 5% because I know me, so I kept the clothes. Glad I did; it saved me a lot of money from buying an entirely new wardrobe twice.

Totally got rid of my skinny clothes, though.

/ yeah, yeah, I know, I sound fat.
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slovenly person-like article writing detected.
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Marie Kondo happiness in minimalism just the self-help guru take on the Fight Club premise of rejecting consumerism, anyway?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

starsrift: Wasn't the Marie Kondo happiness in minimalism just the self-help guru take on the Fight Club premise of rejecting consumerism, anyway?


If you're reading Architectural Digest, you're already pretty much as vapid as you need to be.  who cares what you fill your hoarder spaces with?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do feel like we are stuck in a consumerist society that encourages people to buy buy buy, and keep up with the joneses, but not leave any evidence of that behavior, long term, in their house.

Like the ideal is to have a ton of stuff, but ALSO have a house with so little clutter that it looks as though it's staged.

I'm beginning to see why storage lockers are so popular.

Personally I really like digitization of media (books,movies,video games, documents, etc) as a declutter strategy.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Minimalism in a small space is sometimes required. But minimalism in a large space seems kind of ostentatious and wasteful. Like paying for 8 cars but you only drive one.


Wasteful is turning a large space into a small space by filling it with crap...then renting a storage unit to stash away all the crap because one is out of space.

After fighting my own hoarding-demons for years, I learned that maintaining an empty space takes active discipline.

/I know a guy with 8 cars...but he keeps buying nonfunctional pieces of junk with aspirations to fix them, but never will.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starsrift: Wasn't the Marie Kondo happiness in minimalism just the self-help guru take on the Fight Club premise of rejecting consumerism, anyway?


As people have pointed out, throwing away stuff you rarely use tends to cause you to rebuy stuff once you need it again, which is the opposite of anti-consumerism.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Pedal Pedal: CONSUME. THE MACHINE NEEDS YOU TO CONSUME.
This.
When minimalism first got blasted into the public consciousness, I was like "Sure, throw away all your stuff, so when you need something you have to go buy it instead of looking for it."
It was blatant consumerist propaganda, and it farking worked.


Wow, did you miss the point.  Although maybe that wasn't her point, how would I know?  i'm not a hoarder.
But I know you guys don't get it.   I post here regularly too.
 
