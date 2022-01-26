 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   As China faces plummeting birth rates, businesses are told to step up as "department heads should take the lead in having more babies," although honestly I've had a boss fired for doing that at work with the receptionist in the IT closet   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it wasn't a problem if certain larger countries suffered a decline in birth rates for the overall health of the planet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has there ever been a war with just a nations crazies? Like, US quiverfull families versus the Chinese male heir preference and all the single men that creates?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China needs more children to defuse a demographic time bomb that threatens to derail President Xi Jinping's ambitions to double the Chinese economy by 2035.

Our economies cannot continue to grow at these rates. Not using fossil fuels.

"The future will be turbulent. Everyone should fasten their seat belts."

No sh*t.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: China needs more children to defuse a demographic time bomb that threatens to derail President Xi Jinping's ambitions to double the Chinese economy by 2035.

Our economies cannot continue to grow at these rates. Not using fossil fuels.

"The future will be turbulent. Everyone should fasten their seat belts."

No sh*t.


Remember when it used to be, "and wear a condom," not "fasten your seat belts?"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe China should abandon that "one-child policy".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rwa2play: Maybe China should abandon that "one-child policy".


It was abandoned in 2015.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian secretary, I wouldn't know her. Right Subby?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the 1 child policy was a really bad idea....

/ of course very few people kept girls because that is part of their culture and now the population is crashing because there aren't any girls
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image image 480x366]


Exactly what I expected to see, good job.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: China needs more children to defuse a demographic time bomb that threatens to derail President Xi Jinping's ambitions to double the Chinese economy by 2035.

Our economies cannot continue to grow at these rates. Not using fossil fuels.

"The future will be turbulent. Everyone should fasten their seat belts."

No sh*t.


That's what Xi said.....
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered being less misogynistic, push for proper work life balance which incentivizes the time investment for kids, and extend social services to support the families?

I mean... if you are going to call yourself "Communist" you should at least have SOME socialist policies.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's slightly more refreshing than asking group of very high up Chinese leaders why they all had big glasses of milk at dinner, and the accompanying milk moustache.

The Party decided that the ancient custom of thinking milk was sour and bad was wrong.  As an example they would publicly act out the new way.  That there are many over 6 foot Chinese shows what one generation can do.  They're catching up to the Dutch.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the world will manage to figure out how to resist the allure of economic growth for the sake of growth and work on improving the standard of living for a steady and sustainable population?

Seems unlikely.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have kids? In this economy?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's almost like the 1 child policy was a really bad idea....

/ of course very few people kept girls because that is part of their culture and now the population is crashing because there aren't any girls


Even the girls that exist aren't having kids.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebensborn part 2

arolsen-archives.orgView Full Size


Sad fact:  One of the female singers in ABBA was actually a Lebensborn baby.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a thing in general.

"Hey, people aren't starting families for a bunch of reasons"

"Well I don't like that, low birth rates mean we have to rely on IMMIGRATION to keep up the level of labor we currently need."

"What are we gonna do to make it less hard to raise kids? Mandate shorter work hours? Raise pay? Try to make home ownership cheaper and easier to get? More benefits for people with kids?"

"NOTHING."
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I see.  They planned future economies and determined they need more slaves, err I mean student athletes, err I mean workers, to fill that planned production.  Instead of you know, planning your economy around your people.  Seems a very corrupt and non-world caring way to advance.  We've taught so many countries our ways.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Too Many D*cks on the Dance Floor" Flight of the Conchords
Youtube X3Qve4nXMYI
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Rwa2play: Maybe China should abandon that "one-child policy".

It was abandoned in 2015.


The countryside is poor.
Large families are difficult in big cities.
There are options for women other than churning out babies.
Enforced reproduction doesn't work well.

Emperor Xi isn't going to get his doubled economy
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is also effed because their rising fortunes mean they have a whole segment  of ambitious young folk who want to drive a Mercedes and not work on poppa's rice paddy that has been in the family for 500 years.   Without massive automation, their agricultural industry will collapse soon ish.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Taking good care of myself first is my main responsibility to my country," she said.

Smart woman. I feel like this must be a borderline subversive thought to the government, but she couched it in their rhetoric of responsibility to the nation.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Its a thing in general.

"Hey, people aren't starting families for a bunch of reasons"

"Well I don't like that, low birth rates mean we have to rely on IMMIGRATION to keep up the level of labor we currently need."

"What are we gonna do to make it less hard to raise kids? Mandate shorter work hours? Raise pay? Try to make home ownership cheaper and easier to get? More benefits for people with kids?"

"NOTHING."


Religion.
Make birth control illegal.
Reduce education and economic opportunity for women by doing things like getting rid of Title IX
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: iheartscotch: It's almost like the 1 child policy was a really bad idea....

/ of course very few people kept girls because that is part of their culture and now the population is crashing because there aren't any girls

Even the girls that exist aren't having kids.


There's a huge black market for women. I came across a YouTube channel that was run by a woman who fled North Korean. She was sold to a Chinese man after she fled North Korea and horrible things happened to her until she escaped with her child.

/ she said that she had heard from other refugees that there were groups practicing cannibalism using trafficked North Korean refugees.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It continually amazes me how bourgois the sentiments coming out of so-called "communist" or "socialist" autocracies are.

As if the "commoners", the poor, the workers are one kind of people and the rich are another, of which you can simply breed more when you feel the ratio is becoming unbalanced...

I know he's talking about breeding more workers and just telling bosses so they "set an example".  But if you tilt your head, that sentiment betrays a lot of bullshiat thinking.

Besides.  Isn't it a very bad sign, an indicator of needs not being met or a very poor standard of care when animals refuse to breed in captivity?  If you need to encourage people to have babies because they're not doing it on their own, something is very, very wrong...
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I volunteer as Tribune to go over and impregnate as many Chinese women as I can. I like to help.


/ please no Boy and His Dog shenanigans
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here was me thinking bacon-wrapped sausage wasn't authentic Chinese cuisine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a real lesson here that when government gets too involved below your waist, it results in long term problems.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I thought it wasn't a problem if certain larger countries suffered a decline in birth rates for the overall health of the planet.


It isn't as long as they embrace immigration.
 
Xai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Honestly I think if you plotted birth rates against house prices you'd find a pretty strong correlation. No-one can start a family in a studio apartment.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem is a demographic change where there's too many old people for the productive younger people to support. This could be ameliorated by a non-selective culling of the sickly elder population by the introduction of novel forms of common highly communicable diseases.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Right. Because what China really needs is more people. Genius.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Years ago, when I was working security at a strip mall, the lady who owned the chinese restaurant in the strip used to give me free food because I would tutor her daughter in English. She used to tell me I should come to china, that I'd be popular and have lots of girlfriends, and plenty of money teaching english.

I always told her that I didn't know if I would be safe, as I am a very outspoken person with authority issues.

Now I'm older, I wonder if I shouldn't have just gone for it. Coulda had a nice family to vouch for me, be getting paid bank to not teach english and go fark some 20 yr old hottie.

But nooooooooooooooo. I'm getting up at 7am in the land of the stupid and the perpetually terrified right-wing jagoffs.

fark off, everything.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Right. Because what China really needs is more people. Genius.


Ecologically, fark no. Economically, dear Mao yes. China's boomers are retiring just like everyone else, but their Millennial generation is smaller than their Gen X, so there's not enough workers to fund their retirees.

Japan has figured out how to work as a nation with those demographics, so it's not impossible. But the idea that China's economy in the 2020s could mimic Japan's in the 1990s makes the CCP worry.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lebensborn part 2

[arolsen-archives.org image 850x511]

Sad fact:  One of the female singers in ABBA was actually a Lebensborn baby.


Can't help where or why you're born.
 
