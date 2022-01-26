 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Protip: Never use your work computer to plan a coup   (twitter.com)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm,

If he is using his work email, on a work computer, and his work TOS is anything like any company I've ever worked for.  The user has no choice in the matter on whether things get turned over to anyone, as there is no expectation of privacy on a company device/account.

You want to do something private, do it on your own device, on your own network, on your own account, on your own time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of those stupid f*cking idiots using GSA computers that have GIGANTIC warning signs that everything you do on that system is tracked and anything illegal is done under penalty of whatever...

They did it anyway and nothing happened to them.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He really does have the dumbest lawyers.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: He really does have the dumbest lawyers.


He really is the dumbest lawyer.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Eastman plead the FIF 146 times when he met with the 1/6 committee.  Really makes you think there's something in those emails, huh?

https://news.yahoo.com/jan-6-panel-lawyer-behind-trump-election-memos-invoked-5th-amendment-146-times-133929484.html
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Isikoff?!

obiwannowtheresaname.jpg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: OdradekRex: He really does have the dumbest lawyers.

He really is the dumbest lawyer.


But wait, there is another!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He really does have the dumbest lawyers.


Smart lawyers know he doesn't pay his bills.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?


You mean the internet they invented?
Yeah, some of them do get it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's actually kind of amazing how many people use their work accounts for personal business. See it all the time.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?


You mean the boomers who invented it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: He really does have the dumbest lawyers.


That is what happens when you are notorious for not paying lawyers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The jokes on them.  The sheer amount of porn they'll have to wade through is why the university is glad to hand it off.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BUT HER EMAILS
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Hmm,

If he is using his work email, on a work computer, and his work TOS is anything like any company I've ever worked for.  The user has no choice in the matter on whether things get turned over to anyone, as there is no expectation of privacy on a company device/account.

You want to do something private, do it on your own device, on your own network, on your own account, on your own time.


Depends on the data, but if you have appropriate banners and Acceptable Use Policies that are signed by the employee generally the company will be in the clear to use it or share it.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Hmm,

If he is using his work email, on a work computer, and his work TOS is anything like any company I've ever worked for.  The user has no choice in the matter on whether things get turned over to anyone, as there is no expectation of privacy on a company device/account.

You want to do something private, do it on your own device, on your own network, on your own account, on your own time.


Even then corporations may object to what you are doing if it puts them in a bad light b
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?

You mean the boomers who invented it?


Is Al Gore a boomer or early GenX?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?

You mean the boomers who invented it?


That's like saying that since Di Vinci invented the glider....he'd understand a modern plane.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Schmerd1948: stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?

You mean the boomers who invented it?

Is Al Gore a boomer or early GenX?


Al is a boomer.
He invented the internet after freeing Amelia from the attic.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Hmm,

If he is using his work email, on a work computer, and his work TOS is anything like any company I've ever worked for.  The user has no choice in the matter on whether things get turned over to anyone, as there is no expectation of privacy on a company device/account.

You want to do something private, do it on your own device, on your own network, on your own account, on your own time.


There's an extra layer of stupid/awful here in that he was trying to use private emails to avoid open records requirements, and the major line of attack "conservatives" relentlessly pounded on during the 2016 election was:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just because it's technically legal for them to share the emails, that's not going to stop some people from making it a talking point about 'stifling free speech.'
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?

You mean the boomers who invented it?


Like everything else mistakenly attributed to head ass boomers, the internet was "invented" by the silent generation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: optimistic_cynic: Schmerd1948: stuhayes2010: Man, boomers still can't figure out the world wide web can they?

You mean the boomers who invented it?

Is Al Gore a boomer or early GenX?

Al is a boomer.
He invented the internet after freeing Amelia from the attic.


memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
