(Some dodgy Turk surgeon)   Dutch woman dies after Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey and no wonder, that's far too many   (netherlandsnewslive.com) divider line
24
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are easy ways to make your but look bigger, America has mastered the art of becoming a fatass
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one more...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was trying to shave off few dollars of her medical bill
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too am a Dutch-butt sufferer.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left rudderless
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of times when I question what kind of websites Farkers visit.
Another Heart Breaks
Youtube p9FZVdoakd0
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was Turkeiye now
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she died doing what she loved.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I too am a Dutch-butt sufferer.


There are only two things I hate in this world, people who suffer Dutch-butt, and

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody's business but the Turks.....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I thought it was Turkeiye now


No, it's Türkêyē
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that monkey butts are absolutely horrifying and I will never click on a butt surgery thread ever again.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: whither_apophis: I thought it was Turkeiye now

No, it's Türkêyē


the happy face over the u and the Spock eyebrow deal over eye make it the best country name.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [render.fineartamerica.com image 850x1020]


I think that would be better if it didn't have the country names on them.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Today I learned that monkey butts are absolutely horrifying and I will never click on a butt surgery thread ever again.


This implies you have clicked on a butt surgery thread in the past and didn't learn your lesson.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is Turkey butt dark or white meat?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is Turkey butt dark or white meat?


Depends on how close to the hole.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So wait, a turkey gets a butt lift and a woman in the Netherlands dies? How exactly does that work?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1 in 3000 die.  That's pretty bad odds when your going in for elective surgery to have your ass look stupidity large.
Add a big Mac to every meal and you end up with the same result
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: So wait, a turkey gets a butt lift and a woman in the Netherlands dies? How exactly does that work?


Don't know but it probably involves a blockchain.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: At least she died doing what she loved.


Being a narcissistic ass.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"All indications, the heart rate, the breathing, were OK. Then it went wrong."

That's how it usually goes during elective surgery, genius.

"I think it was a complication that we were unable to calculate in advance."
[...]
1 in 3000 patients dies

Yeah, you not being able to do the calculation in advance was so complicated, only a *checks notes* field reporter could do it.
 
