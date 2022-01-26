 Skip to content
 
(KEPR TV Pasco)   ♬ Walla Walla boom. Tell me more, tell me more about the runaway rail car. Tell me more, tell me more, did it get very far?   (keprtv.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having lived in Walla Walla County, I can't blame the rail car for trying to escape.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a bad movie, though over-dramatized.
 
Theeng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Says a lot about that area where a runaway rail car can go for miles at around 50mph and threaten farkall.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was heard shouting FREEEEEE DOMMMMM
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When humping cars is taken to the extreme.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Having lived in Walla Walla County, I can't blame the rail car for trying to escape.


I can imagine living there isn't all that great, especially years ago...but visiting, drinking some good wine, hopping across the border to get $1 tacos and then sitting outside a vineyard smoking some weed....it can be pretty fun.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's pretty impressive from a physics standpoint. Sure, it was rolling downhill, but there was so little friction that it kept going.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
