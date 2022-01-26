 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio)   Don't panic, but there could be an extraterrestrial running around South Africa manipulating the human race. Could   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it Kingo? I'm hoping it's Kingo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, couldn't be a round house in South Africa.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waring believes that the pilot of the downed craft "has created a dirt road to the area and is probably in a city nearby manipulating the direction the human race will go by introducing new technology, cures, ideas and such."

Or... maybe he just went for some Ice Cream?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're a bit late with this news.  Elon Musk has moved to America.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Yeah, couldn't be a round house in South Africa.


Why do you have to ruin EVERYTHING?!

Gosh.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, they're really ramping up the hype machine for District 10.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honestly,
It can't be any worse than what we come up with....
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is all just a misunderstanding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought David Bowie was dead.
 
Flarn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FOCKIN PRAWNS!
 
The Fireman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Octavia Butler already wrote this story in The Patternist series.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I was in the pool! I was in the pool!"
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they never saw it flying, how is it a UFO?

Just asking questions.
 
