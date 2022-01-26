 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Only Florida Woman would think Switzerland, North Carolina was a real place
31
    More: Florida, Southern United States, United States, North Carolina, The Carolinas, viral prank video, Plot twist, TikToker Olivia Garcia, rundown gas stations  
31 Comments
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
True fact: Appalachian mountains used to taller than Alps. She only missed it by a few million years.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's Rome, GA.
and Athens, AL


and then there's Helen, GA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gastonia is all, well fark you...we are disappointed in you!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a suburb outside of Charlotte.  Was she drinking?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: There's Rome, GA.
and Athens, AL


and then there's Helen, GA
[Fark user image 850x369]


Every place in Georgia is Helen Georgia.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Switzerland,_North_Carolina
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And then all of a sudden we get there, and it's just rundown gas stations -- like we had to go to the bathroom and there was no bathroom that worked in any of the gas stations," Garcia explained.

A truly American experience.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida woman with extremely long fingernails claims disability from an on the job injury working for the state.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: And then all of a sudden we get there, and it's just rundown gas stations


Generica, not Geneva
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a common tourist mistake. What she wanted was beautiful downtown Gaston, NC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like she traveled across the country, she was already in the area.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all I care, she can go to Hell.

...Michigan
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Am I missing some Gen Z in-joke, or do they just not know what "rickrolling" is?
 
bo_loo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a town in Maine called Lucerne-in-Maine supposedly because it looks soooo much like Lucerne Switzerland.

Maine:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Switzerland:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Son, I Am Disappoint
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

X-Geek: It's a common tourist mistake. What she wanted was beautiful downtown Gaston, NC.
[Fark user image 850x352]


There's nothing wrong with Gastonia once you get away from the I-85/321 interchange.

As a matter of fact, if you're going North using the usual 85 and 77 route hopping off 85 onto 321 at Gastonia then taking 40 over to 77 will save you a bunch of time by avoiding Charlotte and its beltway.  You won't think so for the first mile or two but after that it opens up.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a town in Ohio called Sugarcreek, in the midst of Amish country, whose longtime slogan is 'Switzerland Over Here'.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: X-Geek: It's a common tourist mistake. What she wanted was beautiful downtown Gaston, NC.
[Fark user image 850x352]

There's nothing wrong with Gastonia once you get away from the I-85/321 interchange.

As a matter of fact, if you're going North using the usual 85 and 77 route hopping off 85 onto 321 at Gastonia then taking 40 over to 77 will save you a bunch of time by avoiding Charlotte and its beltway.  You won't think so for the first mile or two but after that it opens up.


Thanks, but I don't think a lot of farkers are going to be visiting Gastonia in the near future. Or maybe they will just for the lols.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought about submitting this but the people in the video are way over-dramatizing something incredibly inane so I thought maybe somebody is trying too hard to go viral.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just robbed a grocery store
I'm going to Schlitzerland

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: I thought about submitting this but the people in the video are way over-dramatizing something incredibly inane so I thought maybe somebody is trying too hard to go viral.


It's effectively a full-time job for a depressing number of people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alasastar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bo_loo: There's a town in Maine called Lucerne-in-Maine supposedly because it looks soooo much like Lucerne Switzerland.

Maine:
[Fark user image image 850x477]

Switzerland:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Son, I Am Disappoint


Fark user imageView Full Size
So the town in Maine looks like this??? I am skeptical.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's the BBC documentary of the Swiss harvesting spaghetti from the trees.


BBC: Spaghetti-Harvest in Ticino
Youtube tVo_wkxH9dU
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Skeleton Coast, NC. No one advertises it. It's picturesque just disregard the bones
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bo_loo: There's a town in Maine called Lucerne-in-Maine supposedly because it looks soooo much like Lucerne Switzerland.

Maine:
[Fark user image 850x477]

Switzerland:
[Fark user image 850x566]


Son, I Am Disappoint


Talk about disappoint...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Doesn't matter whether you turn left or right, you ain't gettin' any.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Doesn't matter whether you turn left or right, you ain't gettin' any.


the Amish girls do not put out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, not really. I mean, Floriduh is plenty stupid, but we all know the stupid is everywhere in America. Every state. Probably every town, no matter how small.

Stupid is among the most prevalent characteristics of Americans.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theteacher: True fact: Appalachian mountains used to taller than Alps. She only missed it by a few million years.


Well, more like 400 million, but point taken.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Switzerland,_North_Carolina


I've been to Little Switzerland, it's a quaint little place, definitely our of the way. I think it's part of the Blue Ridge Parkway?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

X-Geek: bo_loo: There's a town in Maine called Lucerne-in-Maine supposedly because it looks soooo much like Lucerne Switzerland.

Maine:
[Fark user image 850x477]

Switzerland:
[Fark user image 850x566]


Son, I Am Disappoint

Talk about disappoint...
[Fark user image image 515x528]
Doesn't matter whether you turn left or right, you ain't gettin' any.


Keep driving, though.  You might just reach...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
